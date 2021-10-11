Sam’s Creamy Baked Mac & Cheese
Makes 8 -10 servings. 16-ounce box elbow macaroni 3 tablespoons butter or margarine 1 ½ cups milk, divided 2 large eggs, lightly beaten 1 lb (16-ounces) cubed (1/2 inch size) Velveeta cheese 8 ounce shredded Kraft Mild Cheddar Cheese (about 2 cups), divided 8 ounce shredded Kraft Monterrey Jack Cheese 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Heat oven to 375 degrees F. 1. Cook macaroni in a large pot of salted boiling water until tender but not mushy, about 8-10 minutes. Drain well and pour into a large mixing bowl. 2. Melt on low the Velvetta Cheese and ¾ cup milk until melted (stir often)3. Pour Melted Cheese Sauce over Pasta and Stir. Add in butter, ¾ cups milk, eggs, 1 cup shredded Cheddar, salt and pepper. Mix well and transfer to a 2 quart baking dish. Pour the remaining Cheddar and all the Monterrey Jack on top. 4. Bake until top crust is golden brown and casserole is bubbling, about 25 minutes. Serve hot.www.1025theriver.com
