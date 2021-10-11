John Blue Cotton Festival brings out the crowd

LAURINBURG — Despite clouds and the threat of rain throughout the day, the annual John Blue Cotton Festival went on Saturday, and thousands of people from Scotland County and surrounding areas went out to see what all it had to offer.

“I do not have an official number yet,” said Co-Chair Tish Patterson about the number of attendees. “I don’t feel comfortable trying to give an estimate, but I did hear someone say they think it was somewhere around 5,000 in attendance.”

Patterson said even though the numbers have been higher during some of the past festivals, considering the weather and the pandemic the festival has been deemed a success.

“The last festival we were able to have was in 2019, and I know we had more this year than that one, but the numbers have been bigger in the past,” said Patterson. “I think the food trucks were a big draw for the crowd, but they all seemed to really enjoy the entertainment and the other vendors as well.

Throughout the day, there was an area with old-timey games for children; another area for horse rides, hay rides and train-type rides; there was a display of farm tractors; demonstrations with the working cotton gin, which is the second-oldest every built in the United States; corn-shucking demonstrations; and much more.

“The dancing groups with the little girls are also very popular,” added Patterson. “We are so thankful and grateful for all of them coming out and making this year’s festival a success.”

As she continued Patterson said she appreciates the confidence the vendors had in the board to bring in patrons to shop through their merchandise.

The collard sandwich booths proved to be popular, as did many of the vendor booths.

“I also need to give a huge thank-you to the St. Andrews lacrosse team and Boy Scout Troop 447 for helping us,” said Patterson. “We really could not have done this without them.

“Biscuitville also deserves our thanks for supporting us and believing in the festival,” added Patterson.

The famous John Blue home wasn’t able to be toured, since numerous major repairs are awaiting start. A 50/50 raffle was held during the festival, and the winner walked away with $164.

Concluding the day’s events was a two-hour concert by Jim Quick and Coastline.

“It’s always a pleasure for me to come back home and entertain,” Quick said. He played a few new songs from the newest CD, titled “Revival.”

