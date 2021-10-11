Gogoro opens battery swapping stations in Hangzhou with Yadea and DCJ
The company’s battery swapping unit will operate under the Huan Huan brand in China. Gogoro is aiming to open 80 battery swapping stations in Hangzhou by the end of 2021. Taiwan based-battery swapping refueling platform Gogoro has reportedly launched 45 battery swapping stations in Hangzhou, China. This news comes five months after the company signed deals with China’s prominent two-wheel vehicle manufacturers, Yadea and Jiangmen Dachangjiang Group (DCJ) Co. Ltd.www.itresearchbrief.com
