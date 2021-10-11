CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Gogoro opens battery swapping stations in Hangzhou with Yadea and DCJ

By Category:
itresearchbrief.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company’s battery swapping unit will operate under the Huan Huan brand in China. Gogoro is aiming to open 80 battery swapping stations in Hangzhou by the end of 2021. Taiwan based-battery swapping refueling platform Gogoro has reportedly launched 45 battery swapping stations in Hangzhou, China. This news comes five months after the company signed deals with China’s prominent two-wheel vehicle manufacturers, Yadea and Jiangmen Dachangjiang Group (DCJ) Co. Ltd.

www.itresearchbrief.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbusiness.com

ELMS Partners to Debut Battery Swapping Tech, Opens California Facility

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company based in Troy, has announced a collaboration with Ample Inc. to introduce an industry-first bundled offering that would pair ELMS’ Urban Delivery vehicle with Ample’s modular battery swapping technology. San Francisco-based Ample’s technology will give ELMS customers the option...
CALIFORNIA STATE
automotive-fleet.com

ELMS, Ample Partner on Battery Swapping for Fleets

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS; ELMSW), a manufacturer of last-mile electric vans and trucks, and Ample, Inc. (“Ample”), an electric mobility company providing modular battery swapping solutions, announced plans Oct. 12 to introduce a bundled offering that would pair the ELMS’ Urban Delivery Class 1 commercial EV with Ample’s modular battery swapping technology, according to a news release.
ECONOMY
RideApart

Gogoro Rolls Out Battery Swapping Network In First City In China

2021 has been a big year for Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro First, it announced a team-up with India’s Hero MotoCorp to bring its battery-swapping solutions to the subcontinent in April. Just a month later, Gogoro partnered with DCJ and Yadea to expand its battery-swapping network in China, starting with a single city it had yet to publicly name. By September, Gogoro also announced its plans to list on NASDAQ in early 2022.
ECONOMY
Engadget

Gogoro launches its battery-swapping tech in China

Gogoro has announced that its hot-swappable battery technology has arrived China and will be compatible with two local scooter brands so far. It's the company's first large-scale expansion, after promising earlier this year to bring its scooters and tech outside of Taiwan. In May, the company announced a partnership with...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suzuki Motor Corporation#Taiwan#Huan Huan#Dcj Rrb Co Ltd#Spac#Yamaha Motor Co Ltd#Aeon Motor Co Ltd
Bay News 9

U.S. decides not to open formal probe of Tesla battery fires

U.S. automobile safety regulators have denied a petition seeking an investigation into Tesla software updates, saying it’s unlikely a probe would find a safety defect. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Monday denied the 2019 petition, which alleged that over-the-internet software updates cut battery range in response to battery fires across the globe.
CARS
Carscoops

Geely Wants To Have 5,000 Battery Swapping Stations In China By 2025

Geely Technology Group, a subsidiary of Geely, aims to have 5,000 battery swapping stations across China by 2025. The company showcased the technology behind the E-Energee battery swapping service at the 2021 Wuzhen Internet Conference, with the whole process taking less than a minute. The battery swapping program was announced...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Nio Is Swapping Batteries Faster Than Tesla Can Charge Them

Competition in the electric vehicle industry is at boiling point, with small startups and major manufacturers all scrambling for a piece of the pie. In the US, and globally, Tesla still dominates, but smaller manufacturers such as China's Nio are performing surprisingly well. About a month ago, Nio celebrated its 100,000th car, and has sent out a clear message to its US rival: it has no intention of letting Tesla win. Nio is best known for the EP9 Supercar, and the 643 horsepower Nio ES8, a direct competitor to the Tesla Model X. Nio might be smaller than Tesla in every sense, but it can now brag about one thing: it has performed over four million battery swaps.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
insideevs.com

China: NIO Reports 4 Millionth EV Battery Swap

NIO announced that its customers completed 4,000,000 battery swaps at NIO Power Swap stations in China. The first station was opened in 2018. It took a few years to get into the first million swaps in October 2020, and the second million in March 2021, but now it accelerated. "On...
ECONOMY
Carscoops

NIO Brings Battery Swapping To Europe As They Launch ES8 SUV And Open First NIO House In Norway

NIO’s European expansion has kicked off, with the Chinese electric car maker debuting the flagship ES8 SUV at the new NIO house in Oslo. The launch took part on the 30th of September with preparations to open the Oslo NIO house to the public on October 1st. The NIO ES8 starts at NOK 609,000 ($69,500 converted) with the standard range 75kWh battery that offers 375 km (234 miles) of WLTP range and NOK 679,000 ($77,600) for the long-range 100kWh configuration that offers 500 km (313 miles) of WLTP range.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

NIO Customers Have Performed Over 4 Million Battery Swaps With Their EVs

While electric car manufacturer Nio doesn’t yet have the global presence of some of its rivals, it does have something that none of its competitors have right now: battery swapping technology. Tesla toyed with the idea of battery swapping technology back in 2013, claiming it could swap out the battery...
CARS
Green Car Reports

Volvo parent Geely reveals $9,000 Geometry EV for China, bullish on battery swapping

Chinese automaker Geely Auto Group, the parent company of Volvo, recently unveiled a new electric car for its home market that will start at the equivalent of just $9,200. The Geometry EX3 is the latest model from Geely's all-electric Geometry brand. At 157.6 inches long (with a 97.6-inch wheelbase), 69.2 inches wide, and 62.0 inches tall, the five-seat crossover is about the same height and width as the current United States-market Honda HR-V, but substantially shorter.
ECONOMY
Green Car Reports

CATL cell-to-pack tech going into Indiana-built ELMS electric van, future battery swapping too

Startup Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) this week announced two new battery partnerships. Chinese battery supplier CATL will provide its cell-to-pack technology to startup ELMS for use in its Indiana-assembled electric delivery vans. ELMS is also partnering with startup Ample to use the latter's modular battery-swapping system. A battery-supply agreement...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Tesla China Posts Yet Another Record Delivery Number

Tesla's sales numbers for the month of September have been released by China Passenger Car Association. Once again the EV maker has posted a record delivery number. Tesla is in the process of massively expanding the company’s production capacity. According to the EV maker’s Battery Day presentation, Tesla plans to produce 20 million vehicles a year by 2030.
ECONOMY
ngtnews.com

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Ample Offer Battery Swapping Solution Bundle

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., a pure-play commercial electric vehicle (EV) company focused on redefining productivity for the last mile, and Ample Inc., an electric mobility company providing modular battery swapping solutions, is introducing a bundled offering that would pair the ELMS’ Urban Delivery Class 1 commercial EV with Ample’s modular battery swapping technology. Through the collaboration, the companies expect to provide ELMS customers with the option to subscribe to turnkey energy and mobility solutions.
ECONOMY
Inverse

Tesla: Elon Musk reveals how long it will take all cars to go electric

Electric cars could soon cost the same as traditional ones — but that’s only half the battle. During Tesla’s annual shareholder event last week, Musk explained that “the fleet is what matters” when it comes to electrifying transport. While experts believe that electric cars could reach the same price point toward the middle of the decade, it will take decades more for all cars to be replaced by electric counterparts.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy