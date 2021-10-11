CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Watch Kim Kardashian Sprint Off SNL Set to Make Quick Outfit Changes Between Skits

By Kaitlyn Frey
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian West was under a major time crunch when it came time to switch looks in between Saturday Night Live skits. As soon as the director yelled "cut!" the SNL cast, including October 9 host Kardashian West, had mere minutes to rush off stage and change before their next bits. And judging by behind-the-scenes snaps shared on social media, things definitely get hectic.

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Neighbor For Alleged Underground Vault, But What's Really Going On?

The Kardashian-Jenners keep their fans well-informed of their lavish lifestyle via social media. They even make it absolutely, perfectly clear that their toddler’s gold chains are, like, totally real. But can't the Kardashians have their cake and build under the foundations of their mansions, too? A neighbor of Kim Kardashian’s is reportedly suing her over an alleged underground vault, but there's supposedly more to the story.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Psalm West Totally Ignore Mom Kim Kardashian’s Kisses in Hilarious Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares First Close-Up Photo of Psalm West. Psalm West proved nothing gets in the way of his TV time—even mom Kim Kardashian!. The KKW Beauty mogul, who shares four kids with ex Kanye West, recently let fans in on what quality time with the toddler is really like. In an adorable video posted to her Instagram Story on Sept. 27, Kim attempted to shower Psalm with enough kisses for a lifetime. However, the 2-year-old was quite preoccupied with other things, including watching his favorite show on TV.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Justin Timberlake
In Style

Kim Kardashian Revealed Why She Divorced Kanye West in Her SNL Monologue

When it was first revealed that Kim Kardashian would be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time, people were skeptical if she could pull it off. After all, Kim is known for a lot of things, but funny is not one of them. But to most everyone's surprise, Kim killed it once she stepped out on stage. Her jokes didn't fall flat, they were actually funny, and she didn't hold back, taking shots at herself, her famous family, and even her estranged husband, Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen DeGeneres after she assumes two-year-old son Psalm’s gold chain is ‘fake’

Kim Kardashian has amused fans by correcting Ellen DeGeneres after the talk-show host assumed a gold chain worn by the reality star’s two-year-old son Psalm West was “fake”.On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down for an interview with DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, during which they discussed the Skims founder’s four children, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, and how they are “so different”.When the conversation turned to Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, DeGeneres identified him as the one who was pictured on the reality star’s Instagram wearing a thick gold chain around his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprint#Skits#Snl
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Opens ‘SNL’ in Head-to-Toe Pink

Kim Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time ever today and her performance did not disappoint. The reality television star took the stage in head-to-toe pink velvet, featuring a high neck and pumps. In her opening monologue, Kardashian poked fun at her family, Kanye West and more. Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021 Earlier in the day she was spotted in a puffy pink coat and glitter boots on her way to NBC studios. Before hosting this weekend’s episode, the media mogul headed to rehearsals on Wednesday in eye-catching, all-black attire. The ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

SNL: Kim Kardashian's Suitors Include Jesse Williams, John Cena, Chris Rock in Bachelorette Parody — Watch Video

Kim Kardashian West had no shortage of celebrity suitors to choose from during Saturday Night Live‘s Bachelorette parody. The premise of The Dream Guy was simple: West’s Rochelle had to choose which seven men would advance to the next round of the competition — and the one guy who didn’t receive a rose token would be sent home burned alive. Among Rochelle’s potential mates were Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl, The Boys), Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette), Blake Griffin (of the Brooklyn Nets), Chris Rock (SNL), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), John Cena (Peacemaker) and, um… Kyle Mooney’s Zeek.  Also in the mix was Dream Guy “producer” Amy Schumer, who accepted Rochelle’s token with “both of my holes.” So, who advanced to the next round? And who was sent into a fiery pit to burn for all of eternity? Press PLAY on the video above to find out. West’s SNL debut kicked off with a self-deprecating monologue that acknowledged her unlikely turn as master of ceremonies (watch here). What followed were a stream of self-referential sketches, including The People’s Kourt, in which Kim played her own sister, Kourtney. Grade West’s episode via the following poll, then drop a comment with your full review.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Kanye West Applauds Kim Kardashian's Statement-Making Met Gala Look

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may no longer be together, but the rapper always has her back. Days after Kardashian wowed with her statement-making Balenciaga look at the Met Gala, West showed his support for his wife's much-talked-about ensemble. The "Touch the Sky" artist posted two photos of his estranged wife's all-black, head-to-toe covered outfit on his Instagram on Wednesday. Just like his previous post, he kept it captionless and let the photos speak for themselves.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Watch Kim Kardashian Roast Entire Family in Opening Monologue

Saturday Night Live‘s second episode of the season featured Kim Kardashian West making her hosting debut and roasting her entire family in the opening monologue. When talking about how her father inspired her in opening her eyes to racial injustice, Kardashian said: “It’s because of him I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab at who it was?” While acknowledging that it’s “weird” to remember who it was,” she added, “O.J. does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all. I still don’t know.” Kardashian then took jabs at Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner’s failed political campaigns, pretending...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Arrives At ‘SNL’ Rehearsals In Head-To-Toe Batman-Looking Balenciaga Outfit

Kim Kardashian prepared to make her debut hosting ‘Saturday Night Live,’ by wearing an all-black outfit to and rehearsals for the iconic comedy show. Kim Kardashian, 40, will make her debut hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday October 9. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted decked out in an inconspicuous Balenciaga outfit on Monday October 4, as she arrived for rehearsal. The star looked like she was undercover, as she arrived in an all-black outfit, carrying a large leather bag from her hotel.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Kim Kardashian Attends the ‘SNL’ Afterparty in a Curve-Hugging Bodysuit With Feathered Sleeves

Celebrating in style! Kim Kardashian and her famous family attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty in the wee hours of Sunday, October 10, in New York City. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, looked incredible in a curve-hugging Balenciaga bodysuit with feathered sleeves. Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian was also in attendance wearing a red dress, jacket and face mask paired with Nike sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
People

People

137K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy