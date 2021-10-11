CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Wind Advisory issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains and Catalina and Rincon Mountains and Baboquivari Mountains. * WHEN...From 8 PM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

