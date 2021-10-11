Tell us: have you had the flu jab in the UK for the first time?

NHS launches flu vaccination programme, Wimbledon, London

Catching flu and Covid at the same time doubles the risk of death compared with only having coronavirus, the UK Health Security Agency chief executive, Dr Jenny Harries has said.

Urging people to take up both jabs if eligible, the former deputy chief medical officer for England warned that the UK faces an “uncertain” winter as flu and Covid-19 circulate together.

We would like to hear from people in the UK who have had the flu jab, or are planning on getting it, for the first time this winter. Why have you not had it in previous years, and what has prompted you to opt for it this year? We’re also interested in hearing from people who haven’t had it – whether due to local jab shortages, cost or otherwise.

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below or via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding the contact +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact for publication before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.