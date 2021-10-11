Upcoming Project Update Open House for S.R. A1A Safety Improvements
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold a project update open house regarding plans on State Road (S.R.) A1A from north of Ocean Marina Drive to south of Westmayer Place on Tuesday, October 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The purpose of this project is to enhance safety for pedestrians and drivers. The project plans to upgrade the existing pedestrian crossing, add medians, and construct a new left turn lane on northbound S.R. A1A.capitalsoup.com
