Virginia Beach, VA

Celebrate Halloween with “Ghosts of Thoroughgood Past” in Virginia Beach

By Arianna Herriott
 4 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Are you ready for some spooky, historic fun?

The Virginia Beach History Museums invites everyone to take a paranormal tour of the historic Thoroughgood House by candlelight this Halloween season.

The museum warns visitors to keep an eye out for ghostly happenings in the gardens and house as storytellers guide them through the night. Campfires and cider will also be available at the Thoroughgood House. Tours are appropriate for all ages.

Tours will run every 30 minutes from 6 to 9 p.m. on October 14 and 21, and on Halloween weekend. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online in advance or at the door.

Click here to purchase tickets for “Ghosts of Thoroughgood Past” tours.

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

