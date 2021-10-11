CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Best Weapon Build and Artifact Build for Thoma in Genshin Impact

By Franz Christian Irorita
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At long last, our favorite protector is here, and he’s arriving in Genshin Impact’s Version 2.2, alongside Hu Tao in her featured banner. Thoma is the resident fixer of Inazuma, and the benevolent chief retainer of the Kamisato Clan. Our Traveler first met him the moment we stepped foot at the docks of Ritou, and has helped us meet Kamisato Ayaka and a few other notable characters in Inazuma. Being a protector, Thoma specializes in providing consistent and durable shields, while adding a great amount of Pyro application in the mix. And looking at his abilities, he could very well be one of the best 4-star support characters in Genshin Impact.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
windowscentral.com

Best New World builds for PvE and PvP combat

Putting together a specialized build is one of the best ways that you can improve how effective you are in New World combat encounters, as the right combination of weapons, armor, and attributes can turn you into a stalwart tank, a ruthless damage dealer, or anything between. Whether you like to tackle PvE challenges with your friends or want to charge into New World's PvP modes, using builds like these will drastically improve your chances of winning the fight.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Genshin Impact version 2.2 launches on October 13, adding the last Inazuma island, new character Thoma, seasonal events, challenges, and more

Mihoyo has announced that Genshin Impact version 2.2 will launch on October 13 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. Dubbed 'Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog', this update adds the last island for the Inazuma area, a new playable character Thoma, new seasonal events, new challenges, and new minigames. This update also brings Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, previously released for PlayStation platforms, as a collaboration character for those playing on mobile devices and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artifact#Inazuma#The Kamisato Clan#Traveler#Genshinimpact
realsport101.com

Genshin Impact 2.2: Farming Guide for Thoma, Protector from Afar

Get Ready for Thoma, the Kamisato Clan Housekeeper, in Genshin 2.2. We have official confirmation of the upcoming characters for Genshin Impact 2.2, and the only new character to be introduced is Thoma, Protector from Afar. Thoma is a 4 star Pyro Polearm User. For those wishing in this charismatic...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

New World Best Sword and Shield Builds

In this guide, we will be telling you about some of the Best Sword and Shield Builds in New World. We will be discussing the strengths and weaknesses of this weapon, as well as talk about a couple of different builds focusing on different playstyles. New World Best Sword and...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
gamepressure.com

Genshin Impact Bests Pokemon GO and Roblox in Mobile Market

Within the first year of its release, the mobile version of Genshin Impact brought in $2 billion in revenue. It is currently the third highest earning production on App Store and Google Play, where it is ahead of such hits as Pokemon GO and Roblox. A few days ago, Genshin...
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'New World' Builds: Best DPS Weapons And Skills

Each of the weapon types in “New World” can deal decent amounts of damage, but for players who want to push their builds to the limit, there are specific setups that are geared toward dishing out as much DPS as possible. Builds in “New World” are very flexible. Active skills...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact News: Version 2.2 adds Sayu and Thoma hangouts

Thoma and Sayu will both be getting hangout events in Genshin Impact 2.2. They will join the five initial hangout characters: Barbara, Chongyun, Diona, Bennett, and Noelle. First introduced in Genshin Impact version 1.4, hangout events give players the opportunity to get to know these characters better, as well as a chance to earn some primogems. Sayu’s and Thoma’s hangout events will be the first new hangout events ever since the feature was introduced.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Genshin Impact Crystal Marrow Farming Guide: Best Locations & Uses

Farming this Inazuma specialty can go a long way leveling characters. Crystal Marrow is a world material that travelers can collect at the base of the mountains and mines of Inazuma. It looks like an ore; however, you do not need to mine them. The following guide pinpoints the locations...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Back 4 Blood Walker build: best build for Walker

Want to know the best Walker build in Back 4 Blood? Walker is a sharpshooter who gains increased accuracy with precision kills. He also deals 10% more damage and increases everyone’s health by 10, making him an invaluable member of any team. However, to really unlock his full potential, you need to create the best build using all of the cards at your disposal. There are over 100 cards in Back 4 Blood, so check out our Supply Lines guide to see how you can start unlocking them all.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Wiki Guide

Eula, affectionately dubbed as End-User License Agreement, has joined Genshin Impact’s character roster. With great burst damage and faster attack speed than all the other claymore users, she’s already proving herself as a great DPS character. That said, there are ways to make her an even better asset to your party. Keep reading for guidance on Eula's best talents, constellations, weapons, artifacts, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Best Druid Build in Diablo II: Resurrected

When it comes to the best Druid build in Diablo II: Resurrected, it's hard not to suggest players go for the Fury route. One of the strongest configurations in the game, let alone the class, the Fury Druid build turns players into rampaging werewolves that tear enemies apart with devastating melee attacks. Here is how to assemble the best Druid build in Diablo II: Resurrected.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

New World Best Ice Gauntlet Builds

Ice Gauntlet is an Intelligence-based weapon in New World that consists of two skill trees, Ice Tempest, and Builder. When paired with secondary weapons like Rapier, it deals high amounts of damage while dodging the opponent’s attacks. In this guide, we’ll be looking at the New World Best Ice Gauntlet Builds.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Best Destiny 2 Warlock build

Warlocks have a variety of powerful builds that they can try out, and here is the best Warlock stasis build that you can use in Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost. There is plenty of fun content to enjoy in Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost, including Trials of Osiris rewards and bounties from Spider. You can also make use of some power weapons in combat.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
88K+
Followers
61K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy