The Best Weapon Build and Artifact Build for Thoma in Genshin Impact

At long last, our favorite protector is here, and he’s arriving in Genshin Impact’s Version 2.2, alongside Hu Tao in her featured banner. Thoma is the resident fixer of Inazuma, and the benevolent chief retainer of the Kamisato Clan. Our Traveler first met him the moment we stepped foot at the docks of Ritou, and has helped us meet Kamisato Ayaka and a few other notable characters in Inazuma. Being a protector, Thoma specializes in providing consistent and durable shields, while adding a great amount of Pyro application in the mix. And looking at his abilities, he could very well be one of the best 4-star support characters in Genshin Impact.