RUMOR: Mets’ Marcus Stroman to command at least $25 million a year
Marcus Stroman is coming off a career-best year for the New York Mets and it appears he’s looking to get paid handsomely because of it. The right-hander took a chance on himself and accepted an $18.9 million qualifying offer from the Mets and turned in a fantastic season. As he heads into Free Agency, Stroman reportedly wants a five to six-year deal worth $25 million per year, per a source close to Inside The Mets.clutchpoints.com
