Social Security cost-of-living adjustments also affects current workers

I’m sure you’re already aware of how much more expensive things are today. Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, had its largest print in 30 years at +5.4% two months ago. In the Fall of each calendar year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the next year. For 2022, Social Security recipients may receive the largest COLA increase in 40 years. What about people who are not receiving benefits yet? Do they benefit from these COLA increases? Yes, current workers also receive COLA benefits through a process called indexing. While Social Security recipients receive COLA benefits tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), workers see their wages indexed to bring that year’s earnings in line with current wages.