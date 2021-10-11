CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Social Security cost-of-living adjustments also affects current workers

By Matthew Montgomery – Money Matters
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m sure you’re already aware of how much more expensive things are today. Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, had its largest print in 30 years at +5.4% two months ago. In the Fall of each calendar year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the next year. For 2022, Social Security recipients may receive the largest COLA increase in 40 years. What about people who are not receiving benefits yet? Do they benefit from these COLA increases? Yes, current workers also receive COLA benefits through a process called indexing. While Social Security recipients receive COLA benefits tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), workers see their wages indexed to bring that year’s earnings in line with current wages.

www.jacksonvilleprogress.com

Comments / 9

Lori Kahler
4d ago

oh really I pay in for years retirement now they want to cut cut the people now and hat get my money for kids now back in my day we didn't get free money handed to us like that we payed in Biden now Nancy and all of them need to go they need to be acquitted out that's my opinion I'm sticking with it

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Motley Fool

The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62

Claiming Social Security at 62 means reducing the size of your monthly benefits check. You could still end up with more lifetime income. You need to consider your health and marital status when deciding when to claim benefits. Social Security benefits can be claimed at 62. Most financial experts advise...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Cost Of Living#Mutual Funds#Cola#Ssa
betheladvocate.com

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Benefits For Approximately 70 Million Americans Will Increase 5.9 percent in 2022

Report by Paula Antolini, October 13, 2021, 5:15PM EDT. Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Information for 2022. Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 5.9 percent in 2022. The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million...
INCOME TAX
CBS Austin

Bigger Social Security checks could accelerate the timeline toward insolvency

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The Social Security Administration's Wednesday announcement that it was increasing benefits by 5.9% next year was a welcome relief for millions of fixed-income Americans who have been hard-hit by the last year of inflation. While providing a slight buffer to the nation's retirees, it also brought the program even closer to insolvency.
BUSINESS
informnny.com

Social Security increase imminent: What the average recipient is going to get

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Social security is going up in 2022 for some 70 million recipients, about $92 on average per month. In January a 5.9% cost of living adjustment is due to take effect for social security recipients. The increase says David Penrose with Benefits Representatives of America, is tied to the consumer price index.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
The Motley Fool

4 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know

Social Security is constantly evolving. The program underwent a number of key changes in 2021. Here are a few you may have missed. Though Social Security has been around for decades, the program still has the potential to change from year to year. These changes that took effect in 2021 may not be obvious to everyone, but you should know about them nonetheless.
BUSINESS
crossroadstoday.com

Could Social Security Recipients Score Another Stimulus Check?

Back in March, many people enjoyed a $1,400 stimulus check thanks to the American Rescue Plan. But at this point, the likelihood of there being a fourth stimulus check in the near term is low. That’s because the economy has improved tremendously over the past six months, and right now, it’s harder to make the case for widespread aid.
ECONOMY
AL.com

Social Security increase: What 5.9% increase means per month

Some 70 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits will see an increase of 5.9% in 2022, the Social Security Administration announced today. The 5.9% cost-of-living adjustments, or COLA, will begin in January 2022 for more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries. Increased payments to some 8 million SSI beneficiaries will begin on Dec. 30, 2021.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Social Security COLA update: Benefits are going up, but it’s not all great news for seniors

American retirees who’ve seen meager increases to their Social Security checks for the past decade, and likely just modest ones for their entire retirement, got some exciting news from the government today: The Social Security Administration announced that the roughly 70 million who rely on Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits will receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2022—the single biggest jump since 1982. For the average Social Security benefits check of $1,565, this would hand that check’s recipient an additional $92 a month.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy