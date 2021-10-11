Nonprofit donates 100,000 diapers to local parents
Alpha Grand Rapids (AGR) achieved its goal of donating 100,000 diapers since January 2021, impacting 1,100 families connected to the organization. The Christian nonprofit, which seeks to provide holistic services to men and women affected by unplanned pregnancy, hopes to continue distributing over 100,000 diapers each year, as one-third of American families struggle to afford diapers. Assistance programs such as WIC and SNAP do not cover diaper purchases, and diaper prices have increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.www.grmag.com
