The Federal Bureau of Investigation is a mess. Last month its own data showed an unprecedented spike in murders nationwide in 2020. There were 21,570 homicides in the U.S. last year, which was 4,901 more than in 2019 – the largest increase since national records began being kept in the 1960s. This week hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin said he saw “25 bullet shots in the glass window of the retail space” in the building he lives in Chicago and hinted the rise in crime might force him to relocate his company.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO