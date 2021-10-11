Vampire Bat Echo skin revealed for tomorrow’s Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 event

Following new details about the next Batman/Fortnite comic and its accompanying cosmetics coming to Fortnite, we've now gotten our first look at the in-game version of the Batman Who Laughs. These crossover items include the character skin that recreates the look of the DC character as well as a loading screen that'll be available to those who have a code required to own it. Like other guest characters, the Batman Who Laughs will also get some extra cosmetics like a glider and a pickaxe to complete the set.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO