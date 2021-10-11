Vampire Bat Echo skin revealed for tomorrow’s Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 event
In Overwatch, Echo’s design is rife with opportunity for some amazing skin designs—and this year’s Halloween Terror legendary skin really nails it. Vampire Bat Echo is the latest skin to be revealed for this year’s seasonal Halloween event. The 2021 iteration already teased Draugr Reinhardt, so this Echo skin confirms at least two new legendaries being added to the game starting tomorrow.dotesports.com
