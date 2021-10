Months after announcing its first locations outside of Worcester, D’Errico’s Market is nearing a debut of its new meat markets and delis in Leominster and Sturbridge. On Thursday, D’Errico’s Market said in a social media post that it plans to open its Leominster location in a few weeks. The deli announced its third location in the spring with hopes of opening at 1123 Central St. in Leominster in the summer.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO