CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troup, TX

Charles Boyd of Troup named Player of the Week

By Jay Neal sports@jacksonvilleprogress.com
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxUtv_0cNoG6aR00
CHARLES BOYD, Troup High School      Progress Player of the Week Progress file Photo by Jay Neal

TROUP — Charles Boyd, a senior member of the Troup High School football team, has been named as the Progress Player of the Week for Week 7.

Boyd collected 11 tackles, a caused fumble and recovered a fumble recovery in the Tigers' 47-0 win over Winona on Friday.

For the season Boyd has made 50 tackles and has one caused fumble, a fumble recovery, three interceptions and two pass break ups.

Troup will continue conference play by hosting undefeated Harmony at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winona, TX
Football
Winona, TX
Sports
Troup, TX
Sports
City
Troup, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Troup, TX
Football
City
Winona, TX
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Boyd
The Hill

Former Boeing pilot accused of deceiving regulators about 737 Max

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a former Boeing pilot on charges he deceived federal safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, two of which were involved in deadly crashes, to save tens of millions of dollars for the airplane manufacturer. Mark A. Forkner was charged with giving false...
ECONOMY
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
1K+
Followers
145
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

Comments / 0

Community Policy