Charles Boyd of Troup named Player of the Week

CHARLES BOYD, Troup High School Progress Player of the Week Progress file Photo by Jay Neal

TROUP — Charles Boyd, a senior member of the Troup High School football team, has been named as the Progress Player of the Week for Week 7.

Boyd collected 11 tackles, a caused fumble and recovered a fumble recovery in the Tigers' 47-0 win over Winona on Friday.

For the season Boyd has made 50 tackles and has one caused fumble, a fumble recovery, three interceptions and two pass break ups.

Troup will continue conference play by hosting undefeated Harmony at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.