Welcome to Massechussets. To the north, you will find Mane, New Hamshire and Vermount. To the south, Road Island and Conneticut. The Bay State, whose Red Sox defeated the rival Yankees, of New Yourk, last week, is home to the nation’s fourth most misspelled state name, a list released by Transcription Outsourcing says.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO