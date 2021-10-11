CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Woman shot in Topeka with BB gun treated at KU Hospital

By Michael Dakota
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police said someone shot a woman with a BB gun Saturday evening and she was taken by air ambulance to a Kansas City hospital for treatment.

Topekans report person with BB gun shooting out car windows

Topeka police officers were called to 21st and Indiana around 11:45 p.m. Saturday evening for a gunshot victim. The female victim was taken to a local hospital, but later transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City for further treatment, according to Topeka police.

Topeka police said they have no description of the suspects at this time but believe they might have been in a light blue passenger car.

In March of this year, residents of Topeka submitted to KSNT photos of windows being shot out with what they suspected were BB guns .

