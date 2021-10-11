CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren, OH

Country music artist to return to Packard Music Hall

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NO8Jy_0cNoFSi900

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner will be returning to Warren soon.

Turner will be performing at W.D. Packard Music Hall on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Tickets will be on sale Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m.

‘You should make a movie in Youngstown’: Local movie to premiere next weekend

Turner is known for his chart-topping hits that include “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” and “All Over Me.”

Tickets will be on sale on Ticketmaster.com and at the Packard Music Hall Box Office.

Tickets range from $37.75 to $77.75.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-19-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital with an infection but is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-19-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. FDA advisers unanimously back second shot of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted unanimously to recommend regulators authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine to better protect Americans who received the one-dose vaccine. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee backed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Entertainment
City
Warren, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Warren, OH
Entertainment
Youngstown, OH
Sports
City
Nashville, OH
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Turner
WKBN

WKBN

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy