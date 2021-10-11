Country music artist to return to Packard Music Hall

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner will be returning to Warren soon.

Turner will be performing at W.D. Packard Music Hall on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Tickets will be on sale Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m.

Turner is known for his chart-topping hits that include “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” and “All Over Me.”

Tickets will be on sale on Ticketmaster.com and at the Packard Music Hall Box Office.

Tickets range from $37.75 to $77.75.

