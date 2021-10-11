Senator Ileana Garcia Seeks Input from Local Businesses and Water Enthusiasts to Help Curb Increase in Criminal Activity on Miami River
Senator Ileana Garcia (R-Miami) seeks input from Miami’s boating and water enthusiast community, and residents and local businesses along the Miami River and South Florida’s waterways on the serious issues stemming from widespread illegal vessel charter and livery operations. “The insights and experiences of residents, water and boating enthusiasts, and...capitalsoup.com
Comments / 0