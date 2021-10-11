CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, TX

Troup returns to win column by whipping Winona, 47-0

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCrtM_0cNoFA4J00
Logan Womack (12) led Troup in receiving (4-84) in the Tigers' 47-0 victory over Winona on Friday night. Tanner Keys (21) made 13 tackles and had a tackle for loss. File photo courtesy of Alan Luce

WINONA — Troup put to rest a two-game losing skid and posted its first district win on Friday night by traveling to Winona and whipping up on the hometown Wildcats, 47-0.

The Tigers improved to 5-2, 2-1, while the Wildcats saw their record drop to 2-5, 1-2.

The Maroon and White are scheduled to host Harmony (6-0, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Trae Davis rushed for three touchdowns to spark Troup. He had 17 carries for 76 yards to lead his team in rushing.

Kaden Mahoney also ran in for a score. For the night he had three totes for 47 yards.

Quintin Taylor also ran the ball well. He had 50 yards in five carries.

As a team, Troup rushed for 242 yards and averaged 6.5 yards per carry.

Tiger-signal caller Grayson Hearon went 15-24-0 for 245 yards and one touchdown.

Hearon's leading receivers were Logan Womack (4-84) and Ty Lovelady (5-71 and one touchdown).

On the defensive side, Tanner Keys made 13 tackles (six solo) and had a tackle for loss, while Charles Boyd came up with 11 stops (five solo) and had two tackles for loss, a caused fumble and a fumble recovery.

