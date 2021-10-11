'F--k ACL': Phoebe Bridgers blasts ACL Fest after set cut short during headlining performance

Kelsey Wilson's getting bolder. Her velvety voice is a strong front and center for latest project Sir Woman, an R&B/gospel/funk group that's upbeat and downright addictive. Recently sober, Wilson's confident and assertive, telling it like it is if "you've been a bitch" on "Bitch" and riding a strings-brightened, bouncing bassline in "Making Love" like a more crystal-voiced, funky Norah Jones. Already Austin-music famous for her folk artistry alongside Alexander Beggins in relentlessly touring ukulele-imbued indie folkers Wild Child, Wilson was also a key ingredient in Austin power union Glorietta, whose string of talent even included Nathaniel Rateliff. Winners of Best New Act honors at the 2019 Austin Music Awards, Sir Woman's steady stream of singles continue to build greedy anticipation for an LP from the singer who's said she's never made music like this before, but finally found her voice and was ready to share the love through this project. – Christina Garcia.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO