CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Enphase Energy, SoFi, DraftKings, Gap and more

By Tanaya Macheel, @tanayamac
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Energy stocks – Oil stocks rose Monday as futures for West Texas Intermediate crude traded above $81 per barrel, though many later came off their session highs as the broader market rolled over. Shares of Halliburton climbed 3%. Diamondback Energy rose as much as 3% but closed slightly into the green. Solar stocks also moved higher, with Sunrun and Enphase Energy jumping more than 4%.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025

Revenue growth doesn't always give investors the full story behind a company's long-term outlook. Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have ruled the roost on Wall Street. A combination of historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have rolled out the red carpet for fast-paced companies and given them access to abundant cheap capital.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Fintech Stocks That Could Produce 10X Returns

Financial technology, or fintech, is a rapidly evolving industry with no shortage of impressive and disruptive companies. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 20, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall discuss two fintech companies they think have the best potential to produce 10X returns over the next several years.
MARKETS
Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 15 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 19.33%, generating a 22.53% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Strauss
Person
Ralph Lauren
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

Novartis, Hasbro, and Qualcomm all have some promising growth opportunities ahead that offset any short-term concerns around their stocks. The most expensive stock on this list trades at just 19 times its future earnings. All of these investments will also provide you with above-average dividend yields. Timing the market could...
STOCKS
CNBC

Buy any dips in chip stocks, trader says. Here's one name to consider

Semiconductor stocks are worth buying on any weakness, portfolio manager John Petrides told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "My team in particular is in a buy-the-dip mentality for the overall equity market," said Petrides, who works in Tocqueville Asset Management's wealth division. "We would further that to buy the chip...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Stock Has a 6% Dividend Yield and a $100 Billion Market Opportunity

The past year and a half or so hasn't exactly been a great environment to own experience-based real estate -- and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) hasn't exactly seen its business thrive. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 30, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, explains why this is a stock that needs to be on investors' radar as the COVID-19 pandemic gradually winds down.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Technology Stocks#Enphase Energy#Halliburton#Diamondback Energy#Freeport Mcmoran#Charter#Sofi Technologies#Morgan Stanley#Aspen Technology#Emerson Electric#Cleveland Cliffs#Citi
The Motley Fool

3 Top Breakout Stocks to Buy Right Now

Celsius Holdings is growing 10 times faster than the overall energy drink market. Alnylam has multiple potential catalysts on the way. Alphabet still looks unstoppable with its strong moat and great growth prospects. Strength in the face of adversity is a universally admired virtue. And it can help identify great...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 sees biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rally on earnings

Stocks ended higher Friday, booking solid weekly gains for major indexes as investors cheered a strong start to earnings season and data showing stronger-than-expected September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced around 383 points, or 1.1%, to close near 35,295, ending above the 35,000 threshold for the first time since Sept. 8, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow rose 1.6% for the week. The S&P 500 gained around 33 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 4,472, leaving the large-cap benchmark with a 1.8% weekly rise --- its largest since July 23, according to FactSet. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended near 14,897, up around 74 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq rallied 2.2% for the week, its biggest such rise since August. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares rose 3.8% Friday, leading Dow gainers after earnings that topped estimates.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Moderna, Virgin Galactic, Truist and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Moderna (MRNA) – Moderna added 3.2% in premarket trading after rising 3.2% yesterday, following an FDA panel recommendation for a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine. The panel recommended approval of a booster for people 65 and over as well as those at high risk.
STOCKS
CNBC

European stocks edge higher as earnings power global markets; Temenos down 13%

LONDON — European stocks inched higher on Friday as corporate earnings drove global markets north to close out the week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% during afternoon trade, with banks adding 2% to lead gains while media stocks dropped 0.4%. Shares in Asia-Pacific rose on Friday, led by...
STOCKS
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street on track for a winning week on strong earnings. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose more than 200 points Friday, one day after the 30-stock benchmark broke a four-session losing streak with a surge of 534 points, or nearly 1.6%. Dow stock Goldman Sachs rose more than 2% in Friday's premarket after reporting quarterly earnings and revenue that crushed estimates. Strong investment banking and trading results boosted the numbers. Bank earnings this week have been strong.
STOCKS
CNBC

ProShares Bitcoin ETF slated to debut on Tuesday

CNBC's Bob Pisani highlights the first Bitcoin futures ETF that begins trading on Tuesday. Pisani discusses how this ETF could be halted before Tuesday and critics of the futures ETF.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Is Rocking Again Today

Shares of hydrogen fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have had an eventful week so far -- and with Plug stock up 2.4% in 11:30 a.m. EDT trading, it seems the week isn't over yet. On Wednesday, Plug stock popped on news that the company is partnering with Phillips 66...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks for Retirees Wanting Consistent Income

UnitedHealth Group boasts a 28% average increase in annual dividends since 2010. Realty Income has seen its stock price gain 725% since 1994. SL Green Realty is turning the buildings of Manhattan into dividends for investors. At the foundation of many successful investor portfolios, you'll often find companies that provide...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy