People share their emotional stories to help others on National Coming Out Day: 'You do you'

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

It's National Coming Out Day, and the love is real on social media.

Harrowing stories of people coming out to their families or embarking on transitioning have flooded feeds to show praise for the holiday and support for those who may still not be ready to come out.

Recognized every year on Oct. 11 during Pride month, National Coming Out Day was founded by Richard Eichberg, a gay rights activist, in 1988 to mark the second anniversary of a march on Oct. 11, 1987, when an estimated 500,000 people marched in Washington for lesbian and gay rights, according to the American Psychological Association .

Although "coming out" stems from the longer version of "coming out of the closet," many supporters – celebrities included – suggest celebrating the holiday by supporting members of the LGBTQ community and not focus on the "coming out" part.

National Coming Out Day: For many LGBTQ youth in foster care, 'coming out' isn't an option

'We've always been there': LGBTQ History Month highlights key trailblazers, past and present

"Coming Out Day isn't necessarily meant to be the day you come out, unless you really, really want to. You do you," "Queer Eye" fashion guru France has said. "It's more of a day to reflect and support the journey of others."

Check out these posts in support of National Coming Out Day:

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: People share their emotional stories to help others on National Coming Out Day: 'You do you'

