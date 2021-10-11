CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nicki Minaj To Host Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Reunion

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aSoa_0cNoEnKj00

Rapper Nicki Minaj will be helping the cast members of The Real Housewives of Potomac spill the tea as the host of the show’s sixth season reunion, according to Minaj and Bravo TV executive producer Andy Cohen.

Cohen, who hosted the reality TV franchise’s reunions for the past five seasons, confirmed the news with Instagram photos of himself and Minaj posing together during the taping. “It’s the Reunion I could never get away with,” Cohen wrote in the caption of the post, which received over 120,000 likes from fans and celebs alike. “At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda.”

Minaj, who initially put in her bid to host the reunion via Instagram this past July, also revealed her new hosting gig with her own Instagram post celebrating the occasion.

“GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP REUNION COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy #Moment4Life yall better binge watch this season chile” Nicki wrote in the caption of the post, which included the photos taken with Cohen. “Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty,” Nicki advised. “My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic of course.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

The Queen’s takeover of The Real Housewives of Potomac ‘s hosting duties finds her branching out from her hosting duties on her Apple Music show, Queen Radio , which gained a loyal and rabid audience due to the various soundbites dropped, with Nicki airing grievances and giving unfiltered takes on the entertainment industry and other topics.

And if her appearance on The Real Housewives of Potomac comes anything close to the fireworks that have been produced on Queen Radio , viewers can look forward to a jaw-dropping night of commentary from Nicki and the cast members in the hot seat.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

For Your Reading List: 15 Best Fictional Books By Black Authors

The power of a good book may be underestimated by some who have never experienced a break from reality in the comforting pages of a novel. Fictional novels and short stories have the endless creative abilities presented in television or film but are not restricted by visual presentations on screen.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
enstarz.com

Erika Jayne's Real Enemy Is Not One of The Housewives, But THIS Person?

Erika Jayne is currently in the center of everything, especially in the drama in the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Viewers of the hit reality show know how much backstabbing is going on, but it seems like it wasn't just Erika Jayne vs. the housewives during the show's reunion special.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Cynthia Bailey Calls out Kenya Moore on ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey remained close on RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans were shocked when Cynthia Bailey announced she would not be returning for the upcoming season. She wasn’t offered a full-time contract. So she thought it was best to end the chapter after ten years on the show. Fortunately for her supporters, she filmed the first season of Bravo’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” She and Kenya Moore joined other popular housewives from different franchises. When news hit about the new show, many anticipated that it would be full of drama. But some probably didn’t anticipate that there were also some moments when Kenya and Cynthia clashed, too.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Andy Cohen
Reality Tea

Candiace Dillard Says She’s The “Most Hated” Real Housewives Star

Candiace Dillard has brought her own brand of chaos to Real Housewives of Potomac since she joined the group. The Season 5 fight with Monique Samuels will go down in the history book of infamous Real Housewives controversies. Miss CandeeGal does make bad choices, I can’t defend her for that. And she’s a disaster on […] The post Candiace Dillard Says She’s The “Most Hated” Real Housewives Star appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj ‘Came Hard’ For Candiace Dillard At ‘RHOP’ Reunion: ‘It Was An Epic Moment

Nicki Minaj made it known she wanted to show up to the ‘RHOP’ reunion and her dreams came true as she surprised the ladies and went in on housewife Candiace Dillard!. Nicki Minaj, 38, took to social media in July to tell her followers that she was hosting The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s season 6 reunion — a job usually reserved for the king of Bravo, Andy Cohen, 53. But her wishes came true this week when she showed up to set and she went in on one housewife in particular. “She came hard for Candiace [Dillard] and read her,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was an epic moment.”
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kathy Hilton Reveals the Receipts She Brought to the RHOBH Season 11 Reunion

The upcoming reunion for Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was the first time Kathy Hilton joined the cast and Andy Cohen for a season-ending sit-down. But she definitely came prepared in true Real Housewives fashion. Kathy, along with sister Kyle Richards, answered a round of "spooky...
TV SHOWS
bravotv.com

We Have a Major Update on Robyn and Juan Dixon's Relationship

Robyn and Juan Dixon have dealt with a number of ups and downs in their relationship over the past six seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The pair, who have two sons, were previously married from 2005 until 2012, then lived together after their breakup, only to reconcile and get engaged for a second time in 2019. Recently, Robyn shared her struggles with depression, pandemic-related stress, and the toll it has taken on the couple, who postponed their plans for a second wedding due to the pandemic.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo Tv#Reality Tv#Real Housewives#Host Bravo#Bravotv#Apple Music#Queen Radio
jammin1057.com

Nicki Minaj Reacts To ‘Not Being Invited’ To Lil Wayne’s Birthday Party

Lil Wayne celebrated his 39th birthday party with a bunch of Young Money-affiliated artists Thursday but with one key member missing from the pack: Nicki Minaj. Nicki was quick to hop on Instagram and comment on the apparently lost invitation. Party guests started posting pictures of themselves celebrating the New...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Nicki Minaj Makes a Surprise Appearance at the RHOP Season 6 Reunion

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast got a big surprise while sitting down with Andy Cohen for the Season 6 reunion on Thursday, October 7. Nicki Minaj made a special appearance at the reunion and shared a few photos of her time on the set with Andy. "GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP REUNION COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy #Moment4Life," Nicki captioned the collection of pics with the reunion host. "[Y'all] better binge watch this season chile."
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Reportedly Fought With Erika Jayne During Real Housewives Reunion

Now that Bravo is teasing the season finale of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it’s time to gear up for what’s sure to be one of the most intense reunions in Bravo history. We already know it’s going to be a 4-part reunion, which Erika Jayne has no problem taking all the credit for. Taking […] The post Andy Cohen Reportedly Fought With Erika Jayne During Real Housewives Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
News Talk 1490

Nicki Minaj Gives Chic Glam On Set Of The RHOP Reunion Show

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The power of manifestation through speech is powerful. A few months ago, Nicki Minaj joked on her Instagram page that she would be hosting The Real Housewives of Potomac’s reunion show on BravoTV. Andy Cohen caught wind of the post and let the award-winning rapper know he would gladly welcome her to sit beside him and host the drama-filled special.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
energy941.com

Nicki Minaj’s Son Papa Bear Turns 1

Today is a big day in Nicki Minaj’s household. Her son, affectionately known as ‘Papa Bear’ turns 1. The Barbz took to Twitter to celebrate their favorite lil Barb. Nicki has not posted anything yet about her son’s birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

‘AndiCONDA’ Nicki Minaj Makes It To The #RHOPReunion, Potomac Pandemonium Ensues

Attention Barbz and Bravo fans; "AndiCONDA" is here! As previously teased Nicki Minaj made an appearance at the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion after the "Anaconda" rapper said she'd be "hosting" the epic sitdown. After encouraging fans to binge-watch season 6 so they're "ready for her questions", Nicki indeed appeared at Thursday's #RHOPReunion taping. The news was shared by Bravo boss/official host Andy Cohen who wrote: "It's the Reunion I could never get away with! At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda."
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Son’s First Birthday

Nicki Minaj and friends celebrated her one-year-old son, affectionately nicknamed “Papa Bear,” birthday and she gave fans the inside with pictures and videos posted to social media. The party had a Kung Fu Panda theme with panda balloons and cupcakes sprawled around her backyard. Several kids were in attendance including...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

288
Followers
443
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy