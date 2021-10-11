CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Police looking for stolen car in Murfreesboro

 4 days ago
Murfreesboro Police Department officers are searching for male suspect, wanted for stealing a car at Dollar General in late September.

The incident happened at the Dollar General at North Thompson Lane on Sept. 28.

Police said the man appears to have walked to the business and paced around the car for a short time, and then got into it and drove away. The car is a blue 2003 Infiniti G35.

Any residents who know this man or see this stolen car, please call Detective Arrington at 629-201-5522.

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

