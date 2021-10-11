Des Linden thanks Boston Marathon fans for loving her at her ‘worst’

"Today wasn’t the day I wanted, but I felt loved and embraced by the city. I’m so lucky to be loved on my worst day."

Des Linden after crossing the finish line to win the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon in 2018. CJ Gunther/EPA

Des Linden didn’t get the result she wanted at the 125h Boston Marathon on Monday, but the 2018 winner still felt the city’s support during every mile.

Linden spoke to WBZ’s David Wade near the finish line on Monday after running an unofficial time of 2:35:25, good for a preliminary 17th place finish in the women’s division. Linden, who in 2018 became the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon since 1985, called her race on Monday a “suffer-fest,” but credited the crowds for helping her persevere.

“Total suffer-fest — on the body, on the legs, on the mind,” Linden said. “After [mile] 13, I wanted to step off a thousand times. But there was just too much energy on the course, and it got me through every single mile.

“I’ve been loved by Boston at my best, and now I’ve been loved by them at my worst,” Linden continued. “It’s a great place to run.”

Linden, who owns a dog named Boston, told Wade that she appreciated the city’s relentlessly positive support, even when she had an off day.

“Today wasn’t the day I wanted, but I felt loved and embraced by the city,” Linden said. “I’m so lucky to be loved on my worst day. Patriots, Bruins, Red Sox, they don’t get that. Marathoners, [fans are] gonna love you at your best and they’re gonna love you at your worst.”