CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Des Linden thanks Boston Marathon fans for loving her at her ‘worst’

By Kevin Slane
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"Today wasn’t the day I wanted, but I felt loved and embraced by the city. I’m so lucky to be loved on my worst day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fy5YM_0cNoEY2i00
Des Linden after crossing the finish line to win the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon in 2018. CJ Gunther/EPA

Des Linden didn’t get the result she wanted at the 125h Boston Marathon on Monday, but the 2018 winner still felt the city’s support during every mile.

Linden spoke to WBZ’s David Wade near the finish line on Monday after running an unofficial time of 2:35:25, good for a preliminary 17th place finish in the women’s division. Linden, who in 2018 became the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon since 1985, called her race on Monday a “suffer-fest,” but credited the crowds for helping her persevere.

“Total suffer-fest — on the body, on the legs, on the mind,” Linden said. “After [mile] 13, I wanted to step off a thousand times. But there was just too much energy on the course, and it got me through every single mile.

“I’ve been loved by Boston at my best, and now I’ve been loved by them at my worst,” Linden continued. “It’s a great place to run.”

Linden, who owns a dog named Boston, told Wade that she appreciated the city’s relentlessly positive support, even when she had an off day.

“Today wasn’t the day I wanted, but I felt loved and embraced by the city,” Linden said. “I’m so lucky to be loved on my worst day. Patriots, Bruins, Red Sox, they don’t get that. Marathoners, [fans are] gonna love you at your best and they’re gonna love you at your worst.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Sports Q: What is the worst blown call in sports history?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston

Alex Cora: Chris Sale will be in Red Sox’ ALCS rotation

The Red Sox manager confirmed Sale would start at least one game against the Houston Astros after struggling against the Tampa Bays Rays in his last start. Though the Red Sox went on to win Game 2 of the ALDS by a resounding margin, the game didn’t go swimmingly for starting pitcher Chris Sale.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Half Marathon#Boston Red Sox#Wbz#American#Nbc10boston#Patriots
Boston

Kyrie Irving skips the jab and benches himself — for now

It’s hard to know where Kyrie Irving is getting his vaccination information. Hope it’s not the same sources that had him convinced for a while the Earth was flat. So maybe it wasn’t much of a surprise Tuesday, when science tripped up the seven-time All-Star again. Hemmed in by a New York COVID-19 vaccine mandate that covers pro athletes and would have limited Irving to playing road games only, the Brooklyn Nets gave him an ultimatum: a.) take the shot; or b.) take the 2021-22 season off.
NBA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy