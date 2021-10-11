Honor Flight 43 leaves Bakersfield for nation's capitol
The 43rd installment of Honor Flight left Bakersfield Monday morning for our nation's capitol with 100 Vietnam veterans on board.
It comes just a few weeks after the only other flight in 2021 returned home after a 60-hour whirlwind trip east.
With guardians and support staff, another 180 people boarded a charter flight at Meadows Field at 9 a.m. Monday.
Tuesday will be spent on the mall visiting the memorials. Wednesday morning will begin at Arlington, followed by a trip to Fort McHenry before boarding a flight home.
The welcome home will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the North High School stadium.
