CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Honor Flight 43 leaves Bakersfield for nation's capitol

By Mike Hart, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqCDa_0cNoEIAK00

The 43rd installment of Honor Flight left Bakersfield Monday morning for our nation's capitol with 100 Vietnam veterans on board.

It comes just a few weeks after the only other flight in 2021 returned home after a 60-hour whirlwind trip east.

With guardians and support staff, another 180 people boarded a charter flight at Meadows Field at 9 a.m. Monday.

Tuesday will be spent on the mall visiting the memorials. Wednesday morning will begin at Arlington, followed by a trip to Fort McHenry before boarding a flight home.

The welcome home will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the North High School stadium.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor Flight#Vietnam Veterans#Charter Flight
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy