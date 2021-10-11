Legends Of Tomorrow EP Says Dominic Purcell’s Exit Enhances The Show

After a deadly start in Volume 1, Money Heist is upping the ante in the first teaser for the series’ dramatic conclusion. Premiering Friday, Dec. 3 with its final five episodes, Volume 2 marks the end of the heist. But before the action wraps up, the Professor will snap out of his grief-stricken stupor and come up with a plan to save the rest of the Bella Ciao bandits. “In the last few hours, I’ve lost people very dear to me,” the Professor intones in the super-amped clip. “And I won’t let anyone else fall because of this heist.” The teaser also...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO