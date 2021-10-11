CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Legends Of Tomorrow EP Says Dominic Purcell’s Exit Enhances The Show

By Christian Bone
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent season 6 finale of Legends of Tomorrow saw yet another original member of the Waverider crew fly the roost. Former The Flash guest star Dominic Purcell had been playing Mick Rory/Heatwave on the time-travelling show since its humble, less-quirky beginnings in season 1, but the Australian star has now exited the series as a regular. In episode 6×15 “The Fungus Amongus”, Mick decided to head off into space with alien partner Kayla and their babies.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow gets a new season 7 poster

With less than two weeks to go until DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns for its seventh season, a new poster has been released for the Arrowverse series which you can check out here…. After defeating the aliens and saving Earth, the Legends find themselves stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas with...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 1: The Bullet Blondes

After an extra brief hiatus, the Legends are back for Season 7 with Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 1, “The Bullet Blondes.”. Season 7 picks up where Season 6 left off. The Legends are still stranded in 1920s Texas after the Waverider is destroyed by a possible future version of the Waverider.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wentworth Miller
Person
Keto Shimizu
Person
Dominic Purcell
Person
Caity Lotz
tvinsider.com

Life’s a Circus in ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 7 Premiere Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow fires up its Season 7 this week with the team trapped in 1920s Texas following the Waverider’s destruction of, well, the Waverider. Not to give anything away from the season premiere, but Sara (Caity Lotz) and her stranded band of time travelers readily realize why their own ship suddenly appeared from the future to blow up the one they were about to board and skedaddle. And it’s wild.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 2 spoilers: The Hoover plan

Are you curious to learn about Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 2? We’re hoping for an exciting installment that offers up plenty of fun, but also still some mysteries. Remember for a moment here that there are questions aplenty around the Waverider, and also that a number of these characters are all still scrambling for answers.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

The Timeline Is Screwed in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 7.02 Promo

The Timeline Is Screwed in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 7.02 Promo. The craziest crew of time travelers is back on The CW. A few hours ago, Legends of Tomorrow premiered its seventh season and saw the titular heroes stuck in the Roaring Twenties. With the Waverider destroyed, Sara and the others have to focus not to mess up with the timeline. In the wake of an accident, Nate kills none other than J. Edgar Hoover, the first Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. While his intentions were good, he completely changed the 20th century.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ 7×01 Review: ” The Bullet Blondes”

Legends of Tomorrow 7×01 “The Bullet Blondes” highlights a show that is still as silly as ever but also delivering an episode that didn’t feel like a season premiere. In some ways that’s good and some ways bad. For every moment that highlights the growing friendship of Astra and Spooner, it also reminds of a show that is trying to do too much.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legends Of Tomorrow#Waverider#The Flash#Australian#Syfy Wire
Distractify

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Matt Ryan's New Character on 'Legends of Tomorrow'

After playing Constantine for seven years, Matt Ryan felt it was time to permanently hang up the trench coat. From his own show to the Arrowverse to Legends of Tomorrow, he had an incredible run with this character. And while saying goodbye to our favorite master of the dark arts is hard, we aren't saying goodbye to Matt Ryan. Matt isn't leaving Legends of Tomorrow. He'll be playing a different character, so who is Matt Ryan on Legends of Tomorrow now?
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Money Heist Teaser, Legends Vets Return and More

After a deadly start in Volume 1, Money Heist is upping the ante in the first teaser for the series’ dramatic conclusion. Premiering Friday, Dec. 3 with its final five episodes, Volume 2 marks the end of the heist. But before the action wraps up, the Professor will snap out of his grief-stricken stupor and come up with a plan to save the rest of the Bella Ciao bandits. “In the last few hours, I’ve lost people very dear to me,” the Professor intones in the super-amped clip. “And I won’t let anyone else fall because of this heist.” The teaser also...
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Community Policy