CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

This Famous NYC Bagel Shop May Be Coming To Your State

By Aimee Lamoureux
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are few food items more synonymous with New York City than bagels. And there is one iconic Big Apple bagel location that stands out over the rest. H&H Bagels was founded all the way back in 1972, and it has been one of the most recognizable bagel brands in the city ever since. It has even been featured in many notable TV show set in New York City, including "Seinfeld," "Sex and the City," "How I Met Your Mother," and more (via H&H Bagels). But now, the iconic brand will no longer be exclusive to New York City.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Time Out Global

Every apartment in NYC could get free internet thanks to this new bill

For New York City residents, the internet could come at no extra cost with apartments like heat and hot water if the city council passes a new bill. Councilman Ben Kallos (who represents the Upper East Side and Roosevelt Island) introduced the bill on Thursday, October 7, proposing that all new construction in New York City would have to be wired for internet, with all existing housing (with 10 or more units) providing broadband Internet to tenants for free within three years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Why This Rhode Island Hot Dog Is Called A 'New York System'

What's your favorite junk food? Is it a plate of fried chicken, a juicy cheeseburger squished inside a bun, or maybe a greasy slice of pizza? We love all of those things and more, but we have to say that our favorite indulgence might be a salty, snappy hot dog. Whether crowned with a simple squiggle of mustard or heaped with tangy sauerkraut, there's just something about this cookout staple that really stokes our cravings.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Upper East Side, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
101.5 WPDH

Popular Retro New York City Diner Relocates in the Hudson Valley

I would have never imagined a diner from Manhattan, New York would relocate to upstate New York. However, since it's 2021, anything is quite possible now. The diner's first home was located on West 49th Street and 11th Avenue in the Big Apple. It's fascinating that the diner opened in the mid 1940's which was able to serve all different kinds of visitors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Beloved NYC chocolate shop’s future at risk amid rent battle

Growing up in Poland, Kamila Myzel’s parents always wanted her to be a dentist. But the New York City transplant — who arrived in the US in 1980 with political asylum amid martial law in her country — had other plans. In 1990, she opened her own chocolate shop, Myzel’s Chocolate, on 55th Street, and has been selling homemade and specialty candies ever since.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Only

This Timeless Restaurant In New York Has A Fascinating History

In a state with as much history as New York, there are plenty of restaurants with fascinating stories. However, few combine an interesting history, phenomenal food, and an incredible atmosphere. One that does manage to boast this trifecta is One If By Land, Two If By Sea in New York City. It’s known as one of the most romantic restaurants in the Big Apple, but many don’t know that the building was once owned by an infamous historical figure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

35 Famous People Buried in New York State

Cemeteries all over New York are filled with famous headstones. From Presidents and sports figures to the stars of the big screen, the Empire state is home to a number of well-known people who have passed away. Here are 35 famous people whose final resting place is in New York.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Big Apple#H H Bagels#Seinfeld#Qsr Magazine
untappedcities.com

The Mysterious Black Squirrels of NYC

Perhaps you’ve come across one of the black squirrels of NYC and wondered where those mutant animals may have come from. We’re here to answer your questions, like are black squirrels more aggressive or meaner than normal ones? We’ll also provide some black squirrel facts, like how did they become black? Do they exist outside of New York City?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
northernvirginiamag.com

New Haven’s Most Famous Pizzeria Is Coming to Alexandria

New Haven-style tomato pie is officially coming to NoVA. Fingers crossed, the lines won’t be as long as the original Connecticut location of Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. The Alexandria location, which Washington Business Journal reports is taking over a former Baja Fresh, will open in the Alexandria Commons shopping center on Duke Street.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washington Post

New York City’s Future Is Very, Very Wet

New York City saw it coming. In May, in the kind of clarifying document that invariably gets noticed when it’s too late, the city mapped out the sort of devastation that Hurricane Ida would bring just a few months later. The message of the New York City Stormwater Resiliency Plan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Mashed

64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy