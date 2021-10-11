This Famous NYC Bagel Shop May Be Coming To Your State

There are few food items more synonymous with New York City than bagels. And there is one iconic Big Apple bagel location that stands out over the rest. H&H Bagels was founded all the way back in 1972, and it has been one of the most recognizable bagel brands in the city ever since. It has even been featured in many notable TV show set in New York City, including "Seinfeld," "Sex and the City," "How I Met Your Mother," and more (via H&H Bagels). But now, the iconic brand will no longer be exclusive to New York City.