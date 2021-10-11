CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Romano :: The Aquarium Drunkard Interview

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince his debut onto the Canadian music scene just over a decade ago, multi-instrumentalist, poet, and visual artist, Daniel Romano has been living every aspect of the word prolific. Now with close to 20 releases under his belt (including 10 in last year alone) the artist just dropped Cobra Poems, an album he describes as one of his most collaborative works with his dynamo band, The Outfit.

aquariumdrunkard.com

Radio Free Aquarium Drunkard on dublab :: October 2021

Floating in the ether once again. Radio Free Aquarium Drunkard returns for its regular third Sunday broadcast. Four hours of freeform radio from the RFAD crew on October 17 from 4-8 PM Pacific. In hour one, guest DJ David Mittleman joins us for Observations of Deviance, an hour of righteous jazz vocals from the likes of Gil Scott-Heron, Mary Lou Williams, Sons of Kemet, June Tyson, and more. In hour two, Jason Woodbury and Michael Krassner mix up folk-rock, progressive funk, unabashed pop, and spooky Halloween sounds on Range and Basin. In hour three, Tyler Wilcox presents a smattering of small club funk/soul/jazz from the early 1970s, and to close, an hour of vintage Sidecar Transmissions from AD founder Justin Gage. Interstitial airwaves debris transmitting somewhere off the coast of Los Angeles.
Who is Kamilah Chavis, fifth wife of Pink Floyd's Roger Waters?

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has announced his marriage to fifth wife Kamilah Chavis on Instagram – what do we know about his new leading lady?. It’s never too late to find the love of your life, and Roger Waters has proved it. The 78-year-old former Pink Floyd singer and...
AFP

The Beatles are back with a happier ending

The Beatles are back this autumn with a new book, reworked final album and much-anticipated documentary that sheds new light on their fraught final days. Conversations from the documentary have also been reproduced for a glossy new book. 
Lagniappe Sessions :: Cochemea

Lagniappe (la ·gniappe) noun ‘lan-ˌyap,’ — 1. An extra or unexpected gift or benefit. 2. Something given or obtained as a gratuity or bonus. On Vol. II Baca Sewa, Cochemea Gastelum returns with a deeply rooted set of cosmic funk, soul, and jazz-inflected spiritual music. Like his 2019 Daptone instant classic All My Relations, the songs on his latest draw from a wellspring of familial connection and camaraderie. Named for his family’s pre-colonial name, the album literally draws in his relatives—credited as The Baca Sewa Singers—and plays out like an ancestral trip through time. For his first ever Lagniappe Session, Cochemea interprets selections from Big Star and Cuban group Irakere. His thoughts on these songs accompany his recordings here.
Gordon Gano (Violent Femmes) :: The Aquarium Drunkard Interview

40 years on, it’s still hard to know how to classify the Violent Femmes. But taking in the recently reissued Add It Up (1981-1993) compilation, which pulls from the band’s genre-blurring first five albums, and Craft Recordings’ expanded 30th anniversary edition of the band’s 1991 fifth lp Why Do Birds Sing?, available October 8th, it’s clear that the spirit driving the Femmes was never about stylistic cohesion, but rather an allegiance to the arcane weirdness that lives at the heart of American music, be it folk, country, rock & roll, or gospel. Bandleader and songwriter Gordon Gano joined Aquarium Drunkard correspondent Andrew Horton for a conversation about the band’s history and unsung influences—including Sun Ra and Prince—and why the band’s never fitting in became a sustaining force.
Bob Dylan
Wade Macneil
Rolling Stone

Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne

It takes only a few minutes after they meet for Lorde and David Byrne to get in sync. The pop star, 24, and the elder statesman, 69, are on the rooftop of a photo studio in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, on a windy Sunday afternoon. Both are dressed in stylishly low-key all-black ensembles: Byrne is in a Hermès turtleneck, while Lorde is casually regal in a loose-fitting Saint Laurent suit. Neither is wearing shoes. They start off standing side by side with stoic expressions. Then Byrne begins swaying gently to the reggae music playing on a nearby boombox. Soon both are leaning...
Bob Dylan :: Pretty Good Stuff | Ep. 12

Welcome back to Pretty Good Stuff: Dylan historian James Adams’ semi-regular hour-long program diving deep into the depths of all things Dwarf Music. This installment highlights Bob’s 1981 tour. Not his best year, sure, but one that deserves its due. 00:00 DJ talk over What Can I Do for You?...
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton Howls, Tom Morello Shreds in Dark New Song ‘The War Inside’

Tom Morello recruited a slew of A-list guests for his new solo album The Atlas Underground, from Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder to Mike Posner and Bring Me the Horizon. He also tapped into the country music world, enlisting Chris Stapleton for the track “The War Inside.” Both the song and the LP are out now. “The War Inside” opens with the Rage Against the Machine guitarist’s signature tone, a flurry of staccato high-pitched notes that subsides to reveal Stapleton’s earthy vocal. “I can’t leave when I want to/I can’t see when the sun’s gonna shine,” he sings, leading up to...
The Independent

Review: An idiosyncratic tribute for an idiosyncratic band

As a young man starting college, director Todd Haynes fell immediately for the Velvet Underground — the band which, musician Brian Eno famously said, didn’t sell many records, but everyone who bought one went and started a band.It sounds like the storyline of a great fictional music film: Amidst the flower-power hippie era, a rock band emerges from the New York avant-garde art scene with the opposite ethos, dressed in black with an outsider vibe, singing about drugs and seedy sex. This group of unlikely personalities and unwieldy talent collaborates with Andy Warhol on edgy shows that meld music, visual...
Variety

The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Deluxe Edition Brightens and Expands the Group’s Swan Song: Album Review

Fifty-one years later, how do we appraise “Let It Be,” the Beatles’ swan song, the document of their breakup, the one that the bandmembers themselves initially disliked so much that Paul McCartney took legal action and John Lennon dubbed it a salvage job from “the shittiest load of badly recorded shit — and with a lousy feeling to it — ever”? Of course, the men doth protest too much: The group’s high standards guaranteed that there is no such thing as a bad Beatles album, but “Let It Be” is far from their best work. Intended as a rough, back-to-the-roots “art...
Ben Chasny :: The Intimate Landscape

Let’s hear it for Ben Chasny, who’s pulled off a rare hat trick for 2021 — three radically different (and just plain radical) releases in a single calendar year. First, we got New Bums’ long awaited second LP, The Last Time I Saw Grace. Then came the spaceways-traveling/Faust-covering Six Organs of Admittance album, The Veiled Sea. Now, Ben has revealed The Intimate Landscape, a terrific collection of (mostly) solo acoustic instrumentals that can stand among his warmest, loveliest efforts. Originally recorded for the legendary library music label KPM, the album’s closest analogue in the Six Organs universe is probably the 2003 favorite For Octavio Paz, which captured Chasny in a similarly reflective mood. He’s an unmistakable guitarist, never falling into a particular category or style, always packed with his own distinct personality. He can do light and airy as well as he can do dark-cloud heavy. Above all, as the title suggests, this record is an intimate listening experience, akin to sitting in a room with Chasny, hearing a master at work. | t wilcox.
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon’s Bizarre 1962 Novelty Song ‘The Lone Teen Ranger’

Paul Simon turned 80 on Wednesday. The news caused his name to trend throughout the day on Twitter, where the platform helpfully explained that he “shot to fame in the 60s as half of the ‘Simon and Garfunkel’ duo.” “This is triggering,” Questlove wrote. “Come on now. Ya’ll could have just [written] ‘HAPPY 80TH PAUL SIMON!!!!!” This is triggering. Come on now. pic.twitter.com/LCjHJLvgSP — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) October 13, 2021 Questlove has a point. Paul Simon is a lot more than half of Simon & Garfunkel. Discounting their brief run in the Fifties as Tom & Jerry, Simon & Garfunkel represents just six years...
Variety

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s Musical ‘Invincible’ Gets L.A. Industry Presentation (EXCLUSIVE)

“Invincible: The Musical,” a Broadway-targeted show from rockers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo based on “Romeo and Juliet,” will have an invite-only industry presentation at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles Nov. 10-12. Named for Benatar’s famous 1985 single, “Invincible” features music from both Benatar and Neil Giraldo, with book by Bradley Bredeweg, direction by Scott Schwartz, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Grant, orchestrations by Giraldo and music direction and arrangements by Jesse Vargas. Jamie Cesa and Bel Chiasso Entertainment are the producers. The musical follows two star-crossed lovers searching for peace in 21st century Verona as the newly elected chancellor of...
Variety

Duran Duran at 40: Nick Rhodes Reflects on Group’s Evolving Fanbase, ‘Under the Volcano’ Doc, New Album ‘Future Past’

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the eponymous debut release of Duran Duran, with the iconic group also dropping its 15th studio album, “Future Past,” on Oct. 22. The aptly titled collection is referential of Duran Duran’s signature sounds, teased out by producer-of-the-moment Erol Alkan. Italian disco and EDM composer Giorgio Moroder lends a hand on a couple of songs, and Blur guitarist Graham Coxon brings his inventiveness to the mix. Featured guests on the album include Tove Lo, Ivorian Doll and Japanese band Chai. Duran Duran co-founder and resident tech visionary/image consultant Nick Rhodes talks then and now with Variety. What are your thoughts about “Duran Duran” and...
Rolling Stone

‘The Velvet Underground’ Documentary Is as Radical, Daring and Brilliant as the Band Itself

“I feel as if I were in a motion picture theater,” he says, voice unmistakable. To the right of the screen, the face of a young man, half-obscured by shadows, stares blankly at us, his lips unmoving. It’s the kind of face you can’t take your eyes off of — and the voice is similarly magnetic.  It tells us of the “long arm of light” seeping out into the theater, of the shots “full of dots and rays.” Of the ways his eyes have, over the years, become fixed on those images, finding meaning and comfort and identity in them.  It...
