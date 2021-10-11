CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

How the Bible Was Formed Part 4

thenewirmonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe conclude our Biblical series with the New Testament, which is the story of the Messiah, Jesus, who was predicted in the Old Testament to come to Earth as both God and human to serve as a sacrifice for our sins so believers will have eternal life. Smith and Bennett in their book, “How the Bible Was Built,” said early Christians were Jews and revered the Jewish scriptures. They believed Jesus would return during their lifetimes and didn’t see the need for separate Christian scriptures. As generations passed, however, leaders wanted to create a new book that reflected both the Jewish scriptures as well as Jesus’ teachings. Up until 70AD, there were mainly verbal accounts of Jesus. Experts believe that the book of Mark is the oldest, action-filled Gospel (which means Good News) and describe it as blunt and powerful. Ten years later, Matthew’s book, which focused on saving the Jews, appeared and contained many of Mark’s accounts. The Gospel of Luke (a Greek physician and superb writer) relied on Mark, came a decade later and stated that Jesus was a Savior to all people. He emphasized Jesus’ compassionate healing powers with the sick, disabled, and diseased. Thirty years after Mark’s book (100AD), John’s book emerged with different accounts of Jesus and His teachings. During this time, the accepted Gospels were being transcribed and distributed amongst the churches. Thus, the Gospels were written over a 30-year period and became the foundation of the early church.

thenewirmonews.com

Comments / 7

D.J. BEE
4d ago

by sheep herders who had no clue where the sun went at night then by numerous authors. which in turn started to contradict each other. plain and simple answer👍🤣

Reply(3)
2
Related
Belief.Net

6 Signs God is Talking and You Can’t Hear Him

Whether you are curious about your birth flower, are looking to find a creative gift for a loved one or are interested in communicating in the language of flowers, knowing the birth flowers and their meanings can be fun and insightful. Taking the time to understand a bit more about the flowers you are choosing for that special someone can make the gift all the more meaningful and special.
RELIGION
inspiringtips.com

9 Apparent Signs God is Trying to Tell You Something

Do you feel like God is trying to grab your attention, but you seem to be ignoring Him? What could be the clear signs that He is really trying to tell you something?. If God is warning you about one thing or He is leading you to an unfamiliar path, you should not ignore it. Remember that God knows what lies ahead of you so not listening to Him might lead you to danger. Moreover, He is the One who created you, so He knows your purpose. Following His leading is the safest and best way to do. You will not regret obeying the Lord.
RELIGION
inspiringtips.com

10 Important Signs to Know if You are Saved by God

How do you know if you are truly saved? Different religions provide different ways to salvation and eternal life. However, if you are a Christian, you believe that there is only one way to get saved—and that is through Jesus Christ. Romans 6:23 says, “For the wages of sin is...
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination?

Q: Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination? – A.S. A: In the late 1800s, a German composer and his sister wrote a musical version of the fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” Early in the opera, Hansel and Gretel become lost one night in a dangerous forest. Before they finally fall asleep, they sing their evening prayers, and 14 angels come to surround them and keep them safe throughout the night.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther
Person
Mike Dubose
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
arcamax.com

Why does the Bible contradict itself?

Q: The Bible says over and over again, “Fear not,” but it also says to “fear God.” Why does the Bible contradict itself? – F.R. A: There are different kinds of fear. Not all fear is wrong. It is right for a child to fear a hot stove or a sharp knife, because those can harm the child. It is right for us also to fear sin and Satan, for they can bring devastation.
RELIGION
Sentinel

The two witnesses – Revelation 11:1-14

A true heart of compassion will let people know of God’s love and that God has provided a way to experience true life, an abundant life. But How? Do we all have to share the same way? No, the unbelieving world is made up of all kinds of people: young, old, rich, poor, educated, uneducated, urban, rural, with different race, personalities, values, politics and religious backgrounds. It’s going to take more than one style of evangelism to reach such a diverse population!
RELIGION
elizabethton.com

God’s word prepares us for whatever comes into our lives

Dear Rev. Graham: I’ve always heard that we should store up our treasures in Heaven. I’ve also heard that when we die we can’t take anything with us, so what does this mean? — S.T. Dear S.T.: As an old man was dying, he told his grandson, “I don’t know...
RELIGION
WGAU

Mormon president: Church leaders speak 'pure truth'

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints urged members Saturday to listen to the faith's leaders when they seek “pure truth” and expressed gratitude for those who have followed church guidance during the pandemic, which has been to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Bible#Christian Church#Art#The Bible#Christians#Jews#Jewish#Greek
Film Threat

The Jesus Music

I have some pretty deep personal connections with Andrew and Jon Erwin’s The Jesus Music. The documentary charts the path of one of the most popular genres of music in the 1980s: Contemporary Christian Music (CCM). My life paralleled events depicted here as I became an Evangelical Christian in the early 80s, and my life as an Evangelical sort of sputtered at the same time CCM did in the early 2000s.
RELIGION
southeastoutlook.org

The choice of a church

One of the top three decisions anyone makes in life is their choice of a church. Author Tina Rosenburg writes, “Few things in life are more important in determining the kind of people we become than the group we hang out with—the group with which we regularly associate.”. Support groups...
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

What is the Synod of Bishops? A Catholic priest and theologian explains

On Oct. 10, 2021, Pope Francis formally opened a two-year process called “a synod on synodality,” officially known as “Synod 2021-2023: For a Synodal Church.” In brief, the process involves an expansion of an established institution, called the “Synod of Bishops.” This means that bishops around the world will consult with everyone from parishioners to monks, nuns and Catholic universities before coming together for a discussion in 2023.
RELIGION
livingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – God Will Restore Our Health

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Jeremiah 30:12-17. If you have ever thought that there is no one else on your side, God reminds us that He is. No matter where you find yourself, God stands right there with you, and all around you. Jesus is...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
Pyramid

Letter: Great grandma’s prayer

From time to time I recall a nighttime prayer my mother taught me as a child in elementary school. It went like this: “Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray thee Lord my soul to sleep; and if I should die before I wake, I pray thee Lord my soul to take.”
RELIGION
phelpscountyfocus.com

Prayer changes things

“For this reason, since the day we heard about you, we have not stopped praying for you. We continually ask God to fill you with the knowledge of his will through all the wisdom and understanding that the Spirit gives.” - Colossians 1:9. The MOST important thing for a Christian...
RELIGION
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Take Every Opportunity

Lift up your eyes and look to the heavens: Who created all these? He who brings out the starry host one by one and calls forth each of them by name. Because of his great power and mighty strength, not one of them is missing. - Isaiah 40:26 (NIV) 1...
RELIGION
lionsroarnews.com

What would Jesus do? He would love first

I am a Christian. It is an essential and primary aspect of my identity. I fully recognize that not everyone identifies that way, but I still know and believe that everyone is loved by God. Unfortunately, there is a seemingly growing divide between Christians and the LGBTQIA+ community as well...
RELIGION
Belief.Net

Powerful Bible Verses When You Feel Like Giving Up

In Lamentations, it said that we need to hold onto hope when things are bleak: “I will remember them, and my soul downcast within me. Yet, this I call to mind and therefore I have hope (3:20-21).” When you tell someone this, you are confident in the message that it represents. Many times we can offer Bible verses for others, but can't glean introspection from them ourselves. This is especially true when you are having the fight of your life. We fight for our marriage, fight for justice and fight to remain faithful. With all these battles--we become drained to the core, walking around like spiritual zombies instead of spiritual giants. Use these Bible verses when you feel like giving up.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

God’s Word Is Full of Treasures

“Have you understood all these things?” They said to him, “Yes.” And he said to them, “Therefore every scribe who has been trained for the kingdom of heaven is like a master of a house, who brings out of his treasure what is new and what is old.” Matthew 13:51–52 (ESV)
RELIGION
inspiringtips.com

15 Clear Signs That God Has Not Abandoned You

You are probably in a difficult situation that makes wonder if God has abandoned you. Maybe you have been hurt or wronged by people you trusted, and now you are seeking justice. Or probably you have committed a huge mistake and hurt others, and you think God is angry at you.
RELIGION
sportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Thursday, October 7 - Is Jesus your Lord?

“‘Come, follow me,’ Jesus said, ‘and I will send you out to fish for people.'” — Matthew 4:19. A lord is someone who has complete control, complete power, complete authority and complete influence. When Jesus told His disciples to come follow Him, He was asking for complete surrender: to follow Christ and leave family, occupation and comfort. He was basically asking James and John in verse 19 of Matthew 4, “Will you make Me Lord of your life?”
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy