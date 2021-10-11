CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahead of the Curve: Why Diversity-Focused Law Firms Are Recruiting Before Law School

By Zack Needles
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Ahead of the Curve. I’m Zack Needles, editor-in-chief of Law.com, and I’ll be your host for this week’s look at innovation and notable developments in legal education. This week, we look at how and why diversity-focused law firms are beginning to recruit the next generation of attorneys...

Law.com

Leaking Talent a 'Growing Threat' to Law Firms

Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. The talent crunch has triggered alarm bells about law firms’ long-term viability, as epic workloads and existential upheaval continue to rain on a generation that’s less interested in the traditional benefits of Big Law life. Despite salary increases, creative bonuses...
ECONOMY
Law.com

The 2021 WIPL Awards: Law Firm Collaborative Leadership

Anne Lockner, partner with Robins Kaplan. Courtesy photo. The route to where I am started with the incredible support of my amazing mother who raised my two younger siblings and me when my Dad died when I was 10. I have no idea how she did it, but she instilled in all of us the knowledge that she would support us no matter what. Throughout both my education and my career, I have worked extremely hard, sought out as many opportunities as I could, tried to learn from those around me, and learned from my mistakes and losses. I also pick my battles—both in the courtroom and elsewhere—wisely. When something needs to be changed or fixed, I feel I have an obligation to use my voice to make that happen.
LAW
Law.com

The 2021 WIPL Awards: Law Firm Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Champion

What was your route to the top? “The top” is somewhat of a misnomer because it means different things to different people. My definition of “the top” entails more of a metaphysical state of joy and satisfaction than becoming an equity partner at a major law firm or the president of a prestigious bar association. My route to becoming a partner at Arnold & Porter was a combination of hard work, courage, perseverance, a strong support network, sponsors (mostly white males) who invested in me, and God’s grace. My mantra is “To whom much is given, much is required.” I have a deep-seated commitment to doing that which is just and fair. If there is a recipe for “the route to the top,” I think those are tried and true ingredients.
LAW
ABA Journal

Weekly Briefs: BigLaw firm promotes 151 to partner; legal industry adds 4,300 jobs; big gifts to law schools

The legal services industry gained 4,300 jobs in September, following a gain of 4,000 jobs in August, according to seasonally adjusted and revised numbers by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The legal industry had 1,145,600 jobs in September, a gain of 31,500 jobs since the same month last year. (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics news release)
KIRKLAND, IL
Law.com

How Global Strategy Is Playing Out For Law Firms

Welcome to the Law.com Pro Executive Briefing. This week we’re digging into the Global 200 data, which gives us an international perspective on how a highly unusual 2020 played out for the law firm business. ALM editor Lizzy McLellan will be filling in for Gina Passarella on this briefing for the next few months. If you have thoughts on the below or if there are business of law topics or data you are interested in learning more about, let us know at [email protected] and [email protected].
LAW
Law.com

Say It With Credit: One Important Way to Retain Diverse Attorneys in Big Law

Big Law firms, and the legal industry generally, have long engaged in dialogue regarding diversity and the retention of diverse attorneys, yet those often well-intentioned words have not produced enough tangible results. Over the past year, social dynamics and the exposure of longstanding racial injustice and systemic inequalities have enlivened people, and the legal community specifically, to realize that law firms must move beyond words and good intentions to intentional efforts with specific goals and accountability along the way. In addition to offering mere words of solidarity or acknowledgement of a pervasive issue in the legal profession, the time has come to say it with credit, origination and other monetary credit that is.
BUSINESS
businessobserverfl.com

National law firm promotes associate to partner

NAPLES — National law firm Quarles & Brady has named 11 attorneys partners, including Jacqueline Johnson, an estate, trust and wealth preservation lawyer in Naples. The promotions were effective Oct. 1, according to a statement. “A relentless focus on helping our clients achieve their business goals and a commitment to...
NAPLES, FL
Law.com

Is Now the Time for Law Firms to Rethink the Makeup of Trial Teams?

Some law firms and clients have experimented more with adding appellate lawyers to trials after COVID-19 forced a lull in litigation. Royston Rayzor attorney Brian Miller, who chairs the American Bar Association’s Council of Appellate Lawyers, said while adding appellate attorneys to trial teams is not new, the pandemic may have accelerated the trend. With fewer trials and courts prioritizing criminal cases, Miller said, many turned to pretrial appellate remedies and dispositive motions to resolve civil cases.
LAW
Law.com

Why Some Law Firms Are Actually Adding Office Space: The Morning Minute

COST VS. CULTURE - It’s true that plenty of firms have reduced their physical footprints as more lawyers have shifted to remote work over the past 19 months, but the office appears to be far from obsolete. As Law.com’s Dylan Jackson reports, a number of firms are reaffirming their commitment to their office space and, in some cases, even expanding. Fried Frank, for example, has recommitted to its 400,000-square-foot Manhattan office at 1 New York Plaza. Greenberg Traurig gave up a floor in its new four-story office in One Vanderbilt in New York, but also announced that it is expanding its Westchester County office and plans to open “one or two” more offices in Long Island. Others firms, such as Lowenstein Sandler, are even adding more space, expanding their dining, fitness and concierge amenities in an effort to transform the office into a “destination” for attorneys and staff. While shedding square footage may do wonders for a firm’s rent bill, ‘[t]he cost-savings are not free,” said Jeffrey Welch, executive vice president of the CBRE Group. “There will be cultural impacts when you [reduce space]. If you’re less connected to your firms and colleagues, you’ll be more at risk to lateral movement to other firms.”
ECONOMY
Law.com

Law Firms Must Rethink What It Means to Invest in Diverse Talent

Law firms are struggling mightily with the challenges of retaining and developing their talent—and especially their diverse talent. One major thing law firms can do to meet this challenge is harness and deploy the individual influence and clout of their senior leaders and rainmakers. This group, still mainly white men (along with a slowly but encouragingly increasing cadre of women), received the great gift of sponsorship from prior generations. And yet as we attempt to engage one-on-one with extremely talented junior professionals, we encounter wide gulfs of life experience associated with differences in race, gender, ethnicity, generation and associated views about professional achievement and satisfaction.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Tackling Race Issues: A Senior Partner’s Reverse Mentoring Experience

It’s easy to shy away from the hard questions around racism – especially if within the senior ranks. But for Julian Taylor, senior partner at Simmons & Simmons, learning about the lived experiences of lawyers from racial minorities within his firm was something he wanted to do directly – despite feeling anxious at the start.
SOCIETY
Law.com

Why Virtual Assistants Are a Great Choice for Law Firms

Regardless of what type of law you practice, there are a million little details that need to be addressed on a daily basis. From filing documents to drafting contracts to scheduling meetings, most of those tasks could be delegated to an assistant. Traditionally, this involves bringing legal assistants on staff and into your office. While this will get the job done, hiring and resourcing those assistants creates a whole new set of tasks that someone will need to manage. For law firms looking for qualified support that is efficient and affordable, virtual assistants are a great choice.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Law Graduate: USA London Law Recruitment

Our Client is a well-established, well regarded, top-tier Legal Recruitment firm. Their focus is on Associate and Partner level Legal Recruitment placements. They already have a substantial presence in the Finance Recruitment, Tax Recruitment and Legal Recruitment Sectors, and are now expanding their Legal enterprise in the USA. Graduate applicants...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Judge Can Only Discuss Law in Police Recruit Training Program

Judge can only speak about law, state judicial ethics group says. A Maryland judge asked to take part in a community awareness panel as part of a police training program for recruits can participate but with limits. The judge asked whether it would be ethical to participate in a question-and-answer...
POLITICS
Law.com

Are Your Inclusion Efforts Performative? MCCA Speakers Weigh In

Performative gestures are easy to make but can damage public trust. Setting real goals, and real rewards for meeting them, are essential to progress. Data-driven analysis helps hold executives accountable. Are your efforts to promote diversity and inclusion just performative? It’s a question everyone should be asking, according to panelists...
CBS Miami

Florida Supreme Court Rules Against Miami Traffic Ticket Service For Practicing Law Without Authorization

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A South Florida company from Miami that offered services to fight traffic tickets was practicing law without authorization, The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The founder of TIKD, Christopher Riley, is not a lawyer. Rather he created an app and a website in which people could upload photos of their tickets and the company would then hire a lawyer to fight them. “As a nonlawyer, TIKD simply lacks the skill or training to ensure the quality of the legal services provided to the public through the licensed attorneys it contracts with, nor does it possess the ability to ensure compliance with the Rules of Professional Conduct,” the court wrote. TIKD is no longer a registered corporation in Florida. The state Division of Corporations revoked that status last month. TIKD’s website is down, its Twitter account has been suspended and its Facebook page hasn’t been updated since 2018. A number listed for Riley in previous corporate filings was disconnected. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
MIAMI, FL

