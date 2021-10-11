Suspect arrested after jumping from moving car, running into woods
MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was arrested Sunday morning after stealing a car and leading police on a chase on I-75 through Monroe County, police say. At 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, Monroe County Central Dispatch received a report that a blue 2013 Ford Taurus reported stolen out of Southgate by a man armed with a handgun was believed to be fleeing south on I-75 through Monroe County toward the Michigan and Ohio boarder, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.www.mlive.com
