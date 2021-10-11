CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested after jumping from moving car, running into woods

By Nathan Clark
The Ann Arbor News
 4 days ago
MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was arrested Sunday morning after stealing a car and leading police on a chase on I-75 through Monroe County, police say. At 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, Monroe County Central Dispatch received a report that a blue 2013 Ford Taurus reported stolen out of Southgate by a man armed with a handgun was believed to be fleeing south on I-75 through Monroe County toward the Michigan and Ohio boarder, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ann Arbor News

Ohio man arrested in road rage shooting on U.S. 23

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man Thursday morning after he allegedly shot at a fellow motorist on northbound U.S. 23 through Summerfield Township in Monroe County. At about 9:55 a.m. Oct. 14, two Toledo men, a 21 year old driving a blue Dodge and a 35 year old driving a gray Mazda, were headed north on U.S. 23 near Summerfield Road when for unknown reasons the 35 year old pulled out a handgun and shot at the 21 year old while driving, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MLive

Teen critically injured in Monroe County motorcycle crash

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Monroe County’s Bedford Township Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called at 4:09 p.m. Oct. 14, to Lewis Avenue south of Sterns Road for a report of a crash involving a car and motorcycle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MLive

Man killed in head-on crash in Ypsilanti Township

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Redford man was killed Thursday in a head-on crash with another vehicle in Ypsilanti Township, police said. Emergency crews were called at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 14, to E. Forest Avenue and Browning Avenue for a report of the crash, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
MLive

Ann Arbor man fatally shot in Ypsilanti Township

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ann Arbor man died Wednesday night after being shot in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood, police say. Police were called at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, to a report of shots fired in the 1900 block of Mary Catherine Street in Ypsilanti Township’s West Willow neighborhood, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Search continues for 52-year-old Lenawee County woman missing for 6 months

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI -- Months after her disappearance, police are continuing to search for a missing 52-year-old Lenawee County woman. Dee Ann Warner was last seen on the morning of April 25 at her residence on Munger Road in Franklin Township in northern Lenawee County, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. Since then, Warner has had no contact with her family or friends by phone or social media, police said.
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

