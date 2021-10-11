CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys vs. Patriots: Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Prediction for NFL Week 6

By Thomas Snodgrass
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 on the season defeating their NFC East rival New York Giants in Week 5, 44-20. The Giants had a stroke of bad luck in this one, as starting quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley left the game due to injuries. In reserve, quarterback Mike Glennon and running back Devontae Booker couldn’t quite fill the shoes of their depth chart leaders in the loss.

CBS Sports

NFL Week 5 odds, picks: Cowboys roll against Giants in Dallas, Patriots cover as road favorites vs. Texans

We are now a month into the 2021 regular season and, boy, were we treated to a doozy of a first four weeks. Every which way we turned there seemed to be plenty of drama unfolding either on the field or off. As we look back at the opening month of the season from out gambling corner of the world, it was a strong start, rolling to a 32-30-2 ATS record overall and we were especially strong with our five locks of the week over that stretch (13-5-2). Of course, we'll look to keep those strong marks rolling as we turn our attention to the rest of the season, beginning with Week 5.
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: The current state of America’s Team

Another week, another huge victory for the Dallas Cowboys. After defeating the New York Giants 44-20, the Cowboys improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 against divisional opponents. You could say this was Dallas’ most complete performance of the year as they threw for 300 yards, rushed for 200 yards, and forced two turnovers (one interception returned for a touchdown).
CBS Boston

Patriots-Cowboys What To Watch For: A Battle Between Former Alabama Teammates

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a chance to get back to .500 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It’s no easy task though, not with the red hot Dallas Cowboys coming to town. We’re being treated to this matchup thanks to the new 17-week schedule. The last time the ‘Boys were in town wasn’t too long ago though, as the Patriots escaped with a rain-soaked victory in 2019. The Cowboys weren’t very good then. They are very good now, winners of four straight and armed with a truly dangerous offensive attack. They also have one of the most exciting young cornerbacks in...
CBS Boston

Offensive Linemen Mike Onwenu, Shaq Mason Return To Patriots Practice On Thursday

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots offensive line will still be down some big bodies on Sunday, but the team should get at least one of its starting linemen back against the Cowboys. Left guard Mike Onwenu was activated from the COVID-19 list and was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Onwenu and left tackle Isaiah Wynn both landed on the COVID list last week, leaving the line extremely shorthanded against the Texans in Week 5. There has been no update on Wynn so far in Week 6, so his availability is unlikely against the Cowboys this weekend. Elsewhere along the line, right guard...
Sports
NFL
