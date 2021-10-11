Lawmakers will hear testimony on dozens of health care bills

(The News Tribune file)

BOSTON — State lawmakers are planning to host a virtual public hearing Tuesday to take testimony on dozens of health care-related bills

The Joint Committee on Financial Services will hear from supporters and opponents on a slew of bills from legislation intended to promote continuity of care for Multiple Sclerosis treatment to measures designed to improve child and adolescent mental health services and ensure access to brain injury treatment.

Other bills set to be addressed during the hearing would ensure access to brain injury treatment, provide health insurance coverage for scalp and facial hair prostheses; ensure insurance coverage for the use of electronic tracking devices to protect the safety of individuals with Autism spectrum disorder or Alzheimer’s disease; and require health care coverage for emergency psychiatric services.

Another measure would help protect against exorbitant ambulance bills for those with insurance.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Online testimony will be accepted from the public until Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. through the Legislature’s website.

©2021 Cox Media Group