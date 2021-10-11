CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Lawmakers will hear testimony on dozens of health care bills

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0BBU_0cNoBik300
(The News Tribune file)

BOSTON — State lawmakers are planning to host a virtual public hearing Tuesday to take testimony on dozens of health care-related bills

The Joint Committee on Financial Services will hear from supporters and opponents on a slew of bills from legislation intended to promote continuity of care for Multiple Sclerosis treatment to measures designed to improve child and adolescent mental health services and ensure access to brain injury treatment.

Other bills set to be addressed during the hearing would ensure access to brain injury treatment, provide health insurance coverage for scalp and facial hair prostheses; ensure insurance coverage for the use of electronic tracking devices to protect the safety of individuals with Autism spectrum disorder or Alzheimer’s disease; and require health care coverage for emergency psychiatric services.

Another measure would help protect against exorbitant ambulance bills for those with insurance.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Online testimony will be accepted from the public until Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. through the Legislature’s website.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bakery agrees to settle race discrimination lawsuit

BOSTON — A Massachusetts bakery has agreed to pay up to $95,000 in penalties and restitution, require anti-bias training for employees, and revise its anti-discrimination policies to settle allegations that an employee was repeatedly exposed to racial slurs in the workplace, the attorney general’s office said. The settlement filed Thursday...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden reassures progressives on cuts to spending bill

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that although he expects his social safety net and climate spending package to shrink, “we're going to come back and get the rest” after it's passed, a seeming effort to assuage progressives worried their priorities may get cut in the negotiations.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Mexico judge denies lab workers' claim in vaccine fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — A New Mexico judge on Friday denied a request by dozens of scientists and others at Los Alamos National Laboratory to block a vaccine mandate, meaning workers risk being fired if they don't comply with the lab's afternoon deadline. The case comes as New Mexico...
LAW
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building

FRESNO, Calif. — (AP) — A central California county executive has pledged immediate changes after a news report revealed that vulnerable children removed from their families were living in deplorable conditions inside an office building — sleeping on conference tables, eating fast food and urinating into water bottles until social workers could find homes for them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Nevada concerned by rural vaccination rates

RENO, Nev. — Nevada health officials say rural areas with low vaccination rates remain the biggest concern, but overall COVID-19 trends continue to improve statewide, with a test positivity rate that’s dropped below 8% for the first time since early July. “The Delta surge continues to recede across Nevada, with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Health Care#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Legislature#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It's just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Mass. considering lowering requirements for daycare workers

BOSTON — The 24-page document, exclusively obtained by 25 Investigates, lays out the state’s proposal to address the staffing crunch at daycares. The modifications, which are being recommended by the Department of Early Education and Care (EEC), the agency that oversees daycare centers and in-home child care providers, would ease certain requirements for teachers and assistant teachers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Climate activists resume weeklong protest at Capitol

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Indigenous groups and other environmental activists marched to the Capitol Friday as they continued a weeklong protest demanding that Congress and the Biden administration stop new fossil fuel projects and act with greater urgency on climate change. Nearly 80 people were arrested on the fifth day...
PROTESTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

How a Texas ban on most abortions unfolded, and what's next

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Since early September, Texas has banned most abortions under a new law that has created the biggest curb to abortion in the U.S. in nearly 50 years. Texas clinics and the Biden administration have spent weeks asking courts to halt the the law, known as Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected. That is usually around six weeks, which is before some women even know they are pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maine's Colby College bans discrimination based on caste

WATERVILLE, Maine — (AP) — Colby College is banning discrimination based on caste, a system of inherited social class, becoming one of the nation's earliest colleges to do so. The private liberal arts college revised its nondiscrimination policy to add caste to its list of protections for the campus community.
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
58K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy