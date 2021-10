Tom Cruise faced the wrath of the Internet this week after TV cameras showed him in the stands at a baseball game in San Francisco on Oct. 9. Social media seemed to think he didn't quite look like himself, with many commenting about his puffier-than-usual face. Some wondered if Tom, 59, was having an allergic reaction, while others suspected he had plastic surgery or fillers. Others actually firmly believed that it was an impersonator, completely ignoring the fact that Connor Cruise, his son, was sitting next to him. To be fair, Tom did have some people in his corner, arguing that he's simply aging.

