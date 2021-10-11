CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Ordinary Joe Sneak Peek: Will Marriage Counseling Be Enough to Save Joe and Jenny?

By Allison Crist
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Ordinary Joe": Joe & Jenny Vent About Couples Therapy. Opening up about how hard it is to open up. Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk) had three options at the beginning of NBC's new series, Ordinary Joe: go to dinner with his family, meet up with his college BFF or charm a potential flame. But as fans of the show are well aware, he didn't have to choose—Ordinary Joe is all about its titular character navigating the three different life paths each small decision led him down.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’: Is Michael Ilesanmi Using Angela Deem? Truth Revealed

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have had an unbelievable relationship since they stepped onto the 90 Day Fiance scene. Yet, they have managed to overcome a lot together, and Deem was always looking for an egg to tote. The one question on many people’s minds was: does Michael love her or just want a green card? Now, the truth has come out and it might actually shock you.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage Counseling#Nbcuniversal#Nbc
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Conners EPs Discuss Dan and Louise's 'Tumultuous' Wedding, MIA Guests — Plus, Was Tornado a Roseanne Nod?

Louise Goldufski is officially one of The Conners. Dan’s longtime girlfriend (played since Season 1 by recurring guest star Katey Sagal) married into the blue-collar family during Wednesday’s episode of the ABC comedy, which saw a dangerous tornado rip through the church and nearly derail the proceedings. But Jackie, who was previously ordained online, was able to step in for the minister and officiate the precarious ceremony. The nuptials also brought together exes Ben and Darlene, who had not spent any considerable amount of time in the same room since Ben broke things off in the Season 4 premiere. Making matters even...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
digitalspy.com

Mom boss sheds new light on surprise cancellation

CBS sitcom Mom was suddenly cancelled back in February, and now a network chief has finally discussed the reasons why. The show, which first aired in 2013, followed mother daughter duo Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Christy Plunkett (Anna Faris), who try to overcome their addiction issues and attend Alcoholics Anonymous together.
TV SERIES
E! News

See Jennifer Love Hewitt and Newborn Baby Pose for Adorable “Fall Vibes” Photo

Watch: Jennifer Love Hewitt Humbled by Her "9-1-1" Casting. After enjoying a "hot bump summer," Jennifer Love Hewitt is embracing a cool mom fall. Just weeks after welcoming her third child, Aidan, with husband Brian Hallisay, the 9-1-1 star took to Instagram Stories to display her and her newborn's sweater-weather ready wardrobe. Captioning the cute Oct. 13 pic, "Fall vibes," the actress sported a green beanie with a red-and-navy-blue flannel shirt. As for her little one, Aidan wore an orange beanie, complete with a pumpkin-and-leaf printed outfit.
CELEBRITIES
fangirlish.com

‘Ordinary Joe’ 1×03: “Happy Birthday Jenny”

When you think about the people that you love – the people that you allow in your life – would you still feel the same about them if circumstances changed. Would you be able to still keep them in your life if they changed? If you had?. The thing is...
ENTERTAINMENT
spoilertv.com

Ordinary Joe - Happy Birthday Jenny - Advance Preview

Episode three of Ordinary Joe is a bit quieter than the first two episodes. Now don't get me wrong, we get some interesting history in all three versions of Joe's life, but this one spends some time on the supporting characters in all of the stories. The entire episode also takes place during all of the Jennys' birthday. Read on for some teasers.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Ordinary Joe,’ ‘A Million Little Things’ & More Shows to Fill Your ‘This Is Us’ Void

This Is Us viewers will have to start devising a plan for what their next drama series obsession will be as the series nears its sixth and final season at NBC. While there’s some time to decide as the last batch of episodes waits for a midseason premiere in 2022, it’s never too early to start looking to get hooked on something new, or even old. The series created by Dan Fogelman is certainly unique, but there are a few new, upcoming, and familiar series that capture some of its essence.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Ordinary Joe episode 4 spoilers: A look towards ‘Shooting Star’

Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on Ordinary Joe season 4? In basic terms, we’ll continue to see the show have some more fun with its scenarios. This whole show is in a big way a giant what-if, and we imagine that it’s gotta be both a fun and challenging one to write. Every version of Joe’s future is similar and yet also different. You have to still find some through-lines that connect these stories; otherwise, there is a real risk that this feels like three different shows that happen to star the same actors. There’s something a little deeper going on here.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Ordinary Joe Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Jenny Banks give Joe the best reason to stay with her?. On Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3, it was Jenny's birthday and Music Joe crashed the party and it paved the way for the mother of all confrontations. Meanwhile, Nurse Joe and Chrisopher tried to plan the perfect...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Voice’ & ‘NCIS’ Top Monday; Freshmen ‘The Big Leap’ & ‘Ordinary Joe’ Stable While ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Slips

NBC’s The Voice hit the right note with its latest episode to top Monday primetime. The singing competition series, which has regularly topped primetime since the beginning of the new season, earned a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.23 million viewers in its 8-10 p.m. slot, slightly up from last week’s count. ABC’s latest installment of Dancing With The Stars (0.7, 4.78M) failed to keep up with both The Voice and 9-1-1 on Fox (0.8, 4.50M), which it previously tied in ratings last week. Taking viewership was NCIS (0.6, 7.59M), which also marked the peak for CBS’ Monday primetime slate....
TV SERIES
E! News

E! News

116K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy