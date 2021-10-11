Ordinary Joe Sneak Peek: Will Marriage Counseling Be Enough to Save Joe and Jenny?

Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on Ordinary Joe season 4? In basic terms, we’ll continue to see the show have some more fun with its scenarios. This whole show is in a big way a giant what-if, and we imagine that it’s gotta be both a fun and challenging one to write. Every version of Joe’s future is similar and yet also different. You have to still find some through-lines that connect these stories; otherwise, there is a real risk that this feels like three different shows that happen to star the same actors. There’s something a little deeper going on here.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO