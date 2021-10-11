Lions HC Dan Campbell emotional after loss to Vikings

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions lost a heartbreaker on Sunday, falling 19-17 to the Minnesota Vikings and dropping to an 0-5 record on their young season.

Lions coach Dan Campbell wore that heartbreak on his sleeve when he addressed the media after the game, choking back tears as he insisted his team is "this close" to getting into the win column.

"We haven’t done it, so we’re still, we’re not quite there," Campbell said, via Justin Rogers of The Detroit News. "We haven’t quite got over the hump, but I do think in the long run this is going to pay dividends for us. As ugly as it is right now and hard to swallow, I do think we’re building something special here that’s going to serve us well in the long term."

The loss to the Vikings marked the second time in three weeks the Lions were defeated in the final seconds of a game. Detroit overcame a 10-point deficit in the final minutes of the fourth quarter en route to what could have been a 17-16 win. But the Lions defense couldn't hold the Vikings, allowing them to gain enough ground in the final seconds of play to set up the 54-yard game-winning field goal.

Minnesota's field goal wasn't the only thing that cost Detroit the game, Rogers notes. Lions quarterback Jared Goff fumbled the ball and threw an interception, both at times when Detroit was in a position to score.

"I think the fumble was just a lack of ball security by me and I thought they made a great play on the interception," Goff said. "He made a one-handed catch. Not ideal down there in the plus-territory but things like that are gonna happen."

The Lions host the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) next Sunday.