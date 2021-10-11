Ranking the First Season of Marvel’s What If…?

Marvel's What If…? just confirmed that all the Infinity Stones are not equal. "What If The Watcher Broke His Oath?" sees the bystander recruit all of the past heroes from Season 1 for a big mission. Ultron Vision is threatening to destroy the Multiverse and this rag-tag group of Avengers has a plan to stop it. A version of Gamora from a universe where she killed Thanos has a device called The Infinity Crusher. Eitri forges this gadget from the Infinity Gauntlet itself and the remaining heroes set the plan in motion. There's just one big problem, while this technology worked in Gamora's universe, it has no effect on Ultron as the stones from his universe are more powerful than the Crusher's limits. It's a devastating blow to the heroes and only leads to more questions surrounding the Infinity Stones and what their rules are outside of their home realities. (Check out this wonderful breakdown of how Loki handled it right here!)

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO