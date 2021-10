Katey Sagal was hit by a car while crossing the street and was taken to the hospital, according to TMZ. The good news is it looks like she's going to be okay. TMZ was told that the Sons of Anarchy Star was struck by a car while crossing the street as a pedestrian on Thursday in Los Angeles. The driver of the car did stop to help Sagal before she was transported to a local hospital.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO