My mother-in-law changed her will and left everything to her second husband. Can her children contest the will?

By Quentin Fottrell
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

‘The only mention of her children in this latest will was naming my husband as a secondary executor.’

Comments / 4

Ashlee Green
4d ago

my husband's gma did this same thing. Left it to her 2nd husband and he left it to some nurse that he married not long after her death. He lost everything, family pictures and heirlooms. Not a thing anyone could do about it because it was in writing by both parties.

Reply(2)
2
