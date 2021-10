Rumors are swirling of possible additions or subtractions to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for 2022. In 2021 there were five Whelen Modified Tour events at New England ventues, with three at Stafford Speedway and one each at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Beech Ridge Motor Speedway. As of today there is one confirmed Whelen Modified Tour event for 2022 in New England, at NHMS on July 16, 2022. Today’s daily poll question asks, how many Whelen Modified Tour events do you think there will be at New England tracks in 2022? Vote below.

