Reba McEntire adds dates, opening acts to Reba: Live in Concert Tour

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReba McEntire is expanding her 2022 tour, and she’s taking a team of up-and-coming female artists with her. On Monday, the country legend added 11 new dates to the Reba: Live in Concert Tour that kicks off on January 13 in Evansville, Indiana and concludes on March 19 in Rosemont, Illinois.Along the way, Reba and crew will make stops at arenas across the country in cities including Atlantic City, Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Biloxi, Omaha and more.

Reba details 2022 tour dates

Reba: Live in Concert Tour features a variety of openers. Reba McEntire has revealed that she will hit the road again, announcing Reba: Live in Concert tour. Joining her for various dates across the tour include Brandy Clark, Hannah Dasher, Caylee Hammack, Reyna Roberts, Cailtyn Smith, Brittney Spencer and Tenille Townes. Live Nation is the official tour promoter and tickets go on sale October 15th at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.
Reba McEntire bringing tour to Ohio, Kentucky in 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Country superstar Reba McEntire is hitting the road again, and she's making stops in Ohio and Kentucky. While McEntire will skip over Cincinnati, the "Fancy" singer announced Monday that she will be making stops in both Toledo and Lexington in early 2022. Above video: Reba on The...
Reba McEntire remix tops this week’s new music releases

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Vault-raiding by Reba McEntire highlights this week’s crop of new music releases... Album of the Week: Reba McEntire hit the studio with her touring band and producer Dave Cobb to record new versions of songs from throughout her career on “Revived Remixed Revisited” (MCA Nashville/UMe). The list includes leaner versions of “Somebody Should Leave” and “Consider Me Gone,” as well as a duet with Dolly Parton on “Does He Love You.”
Country Music Icon Reba McEntire Returns for “Living & Learning with Reba McEntire,” Only on Spotify

Today, Spotify announced that THE Reba McEntire is returning for the second season of her podcast Living & Learning with Reba McEntire on Monday, October 25. Hosted by the beloved country music icon, Living & Learning with Reba McEntire is inspired and informed by the way Reba approaches life: with an insatiable curiosity, dedication to expanding her knowledge, and reliance on her own lived experience. Each week, Reba will tackle numerous topics through informative and intriguing conversations with a variety of celebrity guests.
Reba Announces 25 City Tour

As Reba McEntire releases Revived Remixed Revisited, a collection of some of her biggest hits, she’s also planning a huge tour. It kicks off November 26, in Choctaw, Oklahoma and she’ll make stops in 25 cities before it wraps in March in Rosemont, Illinois. Brandy Clark, Hannah Dasher, Caylee Hammack,...
Reba McEntire to play 2 shows at Foxwoods

Reba McEntire has announced that she will hit the road again for a four-month tour beginning in November. The tour will make a two-night stop at Foxwoods Resort Casino on March 4-5. The singer just released a three-part box set, “Revived Remixed Revisited,” on Friday. Support acts for the upcoming...
Reba McEntire to play Thompson-Boling Arena in January

Reba McEntire will play Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on-sale Friday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. and will be available at knoxvilletickets.com/reba. Prices range from $49.50 to $225.00. There will be an eight-ticket limit, and all ages must have a ticket to enter.
Country music superstar Reba McEntire coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reba McEntire is coming to Lexington. The country music superstar will be at Rupp Arena on Friday, January 28, at 8 p.m., along with special guest Caitlyn Smith. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at reba.com and livenation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to...
Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton team up for the first time on Reba’s classic hit “Does He Love You”

Reba McEntire’s first-ever duet with Dolly Parton — a new version of Reba’s 1993 single “Does He Love You” — has been released. The collaboration is part of McEntire’s box set Revived Remixed Revisited. Revived Remixed Revisited features some of the biggest hits throughout McEntire’s career, represented in three themed discs. You can head here to buy/stream Revived Remixed Revisited.
Country icon Reba McEntire to perform at Huntington Center

Country music legend and actor Reba McEntire brings her beloved hits to Huntington Center on Jan. 20, which was rescheduled from an August date. A 2011 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame, McEntire has recorded two dozen No. 1 country singles and has almost 30 gold and platinum records to her name. She’s also an acclaimed actor, known for starring in the popular horror film Tremors , her Golden Globe-nominated television series Reba , and on Broadway in Annie Get Your Gun .
Reba McEntire coming to JQH in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- JQH Arena has announced that country music superstar Reba McEntire will be coming in February 2022. McEntire will perform on February 4, 2022, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $52.50 – $228 plus fees. JQH says various VIP packages are also available for purchase.
Reba McEntire announces tour stop in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Reba McEntire is hitting the road again, and she’s bringing her REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour to Omaha. Reba will perform with Brandy Clark at CHI Health Center on Thursday, Feb. 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. on reba.com and livenation.com.
Win Tickets to Reba McEntire LIVE @ JQH Arena

Springfield’s Talk 104.1 is thrilled to invite YOU to see a legend, LIVE, on-stage at JQH Arena this winter!. The one-and-only Reba McEntire is coming to JQH Arena on February 4th, 2022!. Tickets for the show are on sale now, but that’s not the only great news!. We want to...
CMT Artists of the Year 2021 brings genre-defying moments, epic performances

Stars of all backgrounds and descriptions collided at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, which aired live from Nashville on CMT Wednesday night. A handful of the genre’s biggest and most influential artists were the night’s honorees, while other stars from a diverse background of genres and musical styles were on hand to help celebrate them.
