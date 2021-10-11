Reba McEntire adds dates, opening acts to Reba: Live in Concert Tour

Country music legend and actor Reba McEntire brings her beloved hits to Huntington Center on Jan. 20, which was rescheduled from an August date. A 2011 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame, McEntire has recorded two dozen No. 1 country singles and has almost 30 gold and platinum records to her name. She’s also an acclaimed actor, known for starring in the popular horror film Tremors , her Golden Globe-nominated television series Reba , and on Broadway in Annie Get Your Gun .

HUNTINGTON, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO