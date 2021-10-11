Reba McEntire adds dates, opening acts to Reba: Live in Concert Tour
Reba McEntire is expanding her 2022 tour, and she’s taking a team of up-and-coming female artists with her. On Monday, the country legend added 11 new dates to the Reba: Live in Concert Tour that kicks off on January 13 in Evansville, Indiana and concludes on March 19 in Rosemont, Illinois.Along the way, Reba and crew will make stops at arenas across the country in cities including Atlantic City, Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Biloxi, Omaha and more.wncy.com
