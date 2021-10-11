‘Big old bull shark’ spotted prowling for prey in two feet of water, Texas video shows

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for an owl that flew away from the Minnesota Zoo earlier this month has come to a sad end. The zoo said Gladys, an Eurasian eagle owl, was found hurt on a roadside by a neighbor, who took the owl to the zoo. Unfortunately, the veterinary team was unable to save Gladys. “For the last five years, Gladys has been a beloved ambassador of her species in the bird show,” the zoo said in a statement. “This is a difficult day for our team. Whenever an animal dies, we feel the impact of that loss as a Zoo community.” Gladys (credit: Minnesota Zoo) Gladys flew off of a tree during a training session. The zoo worked with wildlife officials to find the bird, and also asked for the public’s help, prompting tips and photos to pour in on social media. More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It

