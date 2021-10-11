CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ted's Fish Fry closed until Thursday to give employees well-deserved break

By WNYT Staff
WNYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the Ted's Fish Fry locations are closed for three days this week. The local chain decided to give all their employees three days off for a mental health break and to show appreciation for their hard work during the pandemic.

