An “alarming” drop in life expectancy has been recorded in communities in several cities across northern England over the past decade, according to a new study which says the decline started before the Covid pandemic hit the UK.Areas in cities including Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool and Blackpool had the lowest levels of life expectancy in England, according to researchers at Imperial College London.The researchers who conducted the study said differences between the north and south were becoming increasingly stark.In 2019, there was about a 20-year gap in life expectancy for women living in communities with the highest and lowest life...

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO