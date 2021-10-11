CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Code and Theory Taps Sachs For Content Strategy Role

By Steve McClellan
mediapost.com
 4 days ago

Stagwell creative agency Code and Theory has appointed Anne Sachs, senior director of editorial strategy. She will be responsible for growing and evolving the agency’s editorial strategy practice. She was previously Chief Content Officer at Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global. Earlier she worked at Conde Nast and served as executive digital...

