LIVE NOW: Bettor’s Eye

A version of this article originally appeared on DraftKings. For more betting insights, check out DraftKings.com. For as much as baseball has never been about the results of a single game, this is sort of how the NL West had to be decided in 2021, right? After a regular season where both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants easily won over 100 contest; after a regular season where it never seemed like two squads were more than a couple games apart in the standings, it’s fitting that a trip to the NLCS will come down to nine innings between these two behemoths.

