CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Black Mafia Family: Which ‘BMF’ Gangster Are You? [Quiz]

By King Sukii
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqUne_0cNo7ZZ500
Source: Courtesy of Starz

50 Cent‘s highly anticipated series, BMF, premiered last month and captivated viewers right from the beginning.

The Starz show follows Black Mafia Family, the drug trafficking and money laundering organization founded by Big Meech and Southwest T back in 1989 Detroit. Following the two brothers as they establish their business while juggling family, drug wars, and the limelight that comes with getting money, it’s an intimate and intricate tale from the start. Not to mention, Big Meech’s real-life son, Demetrius Flenory Jr., plays him in the series. Here’s the official synopsis:

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers, Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory (Da’Vinchi), from the inner-city streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s, who fostered the most prominent drug trafficking organization in the U.S., known as ‘Black Mafia Family.’ This series explores the brothers’ lives, their family dynamics and their relationship with the community in an authentic manner that highlights their upbringing in a traditional family unit. Their parents Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White), as well as their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg), push the brothers to pursue formal educations. The tension between Meech and Terry’s blood family and the criminal family they formed to eradicate themselves from poverty creates inner conflict as the brothers pursue the ever-elusive American Dream.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVGhZ_0cNo7ZZ500
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

While talking to Jimmy Kimmel in a recent interview, executive producer 50 joked that he’s promoting diversity through his latest crime drama series.

“I’m promoting diversity. There’s a word that we use that represents intelligence when we’re talking criminal activity — it’s ‘organized.’ When I say organized crime, you only think of Italian Americans. You don’t think of Russian Americans, you don’t think of Triads, you don’t think of any other ethnicity because that’s the way old Hollywood represented it. Now, we’re promoting diversity, we’re bringing things in from different cultures,” 50 explained. See his full interview here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMC1O_0cNo7ZZ500
Source: Courtesy of Starz

Those who have been tuning in since the premiere episode on September 26 know BMF‘s first season is definitely about to be one for the books. Take our quiz to see which Black Mafia gangster you relate to most and be sure to tune in every Sunday on Starz.

ALSO: La La Anthony, Snoop Dogg, & More Added To The Black Mafia Family Cast [Details]

ALSO: Eminem Will Guest Star As White Boy Rick In Upcoming Black Mafia Family Series [Details]

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Mom boss sheds new light on surprise cancellation

CBS sitcom Mom was suddenly cancelled back in February, and now a network chief has finally discussed the reasons why. The show, which first aired in 2013, followed mother daughter duo Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Christy Plunkett (Anna Faris), who try to overcome their addiction issues and attend Alcoholics Anonymous together.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ts Madison Weighs In On Chappelle Drama & Warns Against Trans Violence: "I Stay Strapped"

The online debates regarding Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix comedy special continue. The Closer was another massive success for Netflix as they concluded their contract with Chappelle for this round of stand-up specials, but the beloved comedian's jokes did not land well for everyone. Some have argued that Chappelle was drawing attention to the racism and lack of intersectionality and inclusiveness that the LGBTQIA+ community claims to adhere to; while others interpreted Chappelle's jokes about trans women and calling himself a TERF as problematic, accusing him of being transphobic.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Violates Lil' Kim With Meme Video

50 Cent just couldn't help himself on Wednesday morning, firing off another shot at Lil' Kim. Over the years, the rapper has taken several playful shots at the iconic female emcee, and he continued a few hours ago by sharing a recent video of her dancing during a performance, comparing her moves to those of a troll.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Hornsby
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
La La Anthony
Person
Meech
Person
Snoop Dogg
mxdwn.com

Starz Ordered A Second Season of ‘Black Mafia Family’

After only four days of debuting at the No.1 spot on the Starz app, the drama series Black Mafia Family (aka BMF) is set to come back for another season, via Deadline. Although BMF released only one episode, it has become one of the most anticipated series across the platform with high audience engagement.
TV SERIES
Model D

REVIEW: 'Black Mafia Family' brings out generational complexities of the American dream

The American dream has never been one size fits all. Nobody knows that better than Detroit. For every southern immigrant that arrived in the 1950s in Detroit, looking for salvation in a Ford factory, there was a Tony Giacalone seeking financial deliverance of a different kind. For every 1970s middle-class family that felt accomplished because of their new Oakland county zip code, there was an Eddie Jackson and a Courtney Brown that felt the exact same way as they moved next door.
DETROIT, MI
themobmuseum.org

Drug Brothers: The Rise and Fall of the Black Mafia Family

The Black Mafia Family grew from humble beginnings in Detroit in the late 1980s to controlling nearly half the nation’s cocaine market. Following the debut of the new Starz series Black Mafia Family, journalist and author Scott Burnstein will detail the rise and fall of the Black Mafia Family, the largest urban drug-trafficking organization in American history, and the brothers who built the criminal empire.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gangster#Organized Crime#Starz#Black Mafia Family#American#Italian Americans
Variety

Fox Developing Animated Comedy ‘Dirt Girls’ From Victoria Vincent

Fox is developing the animated comedy “Dirt Girls,” Variety has learned. The series hails from Victoria Vincent, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. The project came through Vincent’s participation in Bento Box’s SkunkWorks program, which is designed to discover, cultivate and develop new creators and voices. The series takes place in an alienated suburban neighborhood, where two unsupervised kid sisters, Lucy and Pia, find depraved ways to keep themselves entertained while dealing with the confusing, dark aspects of the encroaching adult world. Vincent most recently worked as director on the Netflix animated series “We...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
Indy100

Netflix fires organiser of trans walkout after ‘revealing $25m cost of Dave Chappelle special’

Netflix has fired the organiser of a trans employee walkout – five days before the protest was planned to take place.The trans employee resource group leader, who has asked not to be identified in the media to avoid harassment, had been actively encouraging fellow trans employees and allies to walk out as a protest against how Netflix handled Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, The Closer. Chappelle was criticised by some as transphobic after stating that “gender is a fact” during his sixth special. He also said that everyone had to be born from a woman to “be on earth.”A former employee...
ENTERTAINMENT
thesource.com

[WATCH] Bleu DaVinci Warns ‘BMF’ Producers About How He’s Portrayed In Series

With its premiere garnering more attention than either of 50 Cent’s previous TV series, BMF, which is a biopic of the Detroit-based drug empire Black Mafia Family led by notorious kingpin Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. Now, a rapper and former member of BMF wants to make sure that his real life character is portrayed in a positive light.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Trans Employees and Allies Plan Walkout in Protest of Dave Chappelle Special

Trans employees and allies at Netflix are planning a walkout on Wednesday, Oct. 20 in protest of Co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ comments regarding Dave Chappelle’s new special “The Closer,” Variety has confirmed. As reported by The Verge, a leader of the streamer’s trans employee resource group wrote the following in a message to members: “Trans Lives Matter. Trans Rights Matter. And as an organization, Netflix has continually failed to show deep care in our mission to Entertain the World by repeatedly releasing content that harms the Trans community and continually failing to create content that represents and uplifts Trans content. We can and...
ENTERTAINMENT
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Baby Reveal is Not At All What the Judges Expected

The Masked Singer had a colorful house party-themed episode this week for Group A. The big reveal of Baby at the end of the episode was honestly worthy of a tantrum. The judges were expecting an Oscar-nominated actor or an action star to be revealed. When that didn’t happen, they all looked disappointed. Luckily, a new wildcard performer has entered the completion and is already a favorite.
TV & VIDEOS
wedr.com

Watch trailer for Aml Ameen's 'Boxing Day'; Melissa De Sousa, McKinley Freeman to recur on 'Our Kind of People'

I May Destroy You star Aml Ameen has shared the first trailer to his directorial debut, Boxing Day. The holiday romantic comedy, which is named after the British holiday celebrated after Christmas Day, was also co-written by and stars Ameen. It follows the actor as Melvin, a British author living in the U.S., who returns home to London for Christmas with his American fiancée, Lisa. After Melvin introduces Lisa to his eccentric British-Caribbean family, his relationship is put to the test. Aja Naomi King, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Tamara Lawrance also star in the film. Boxing Day hits theaters in the U.K. and Ireland on December 3. A U.S. release has yet to be announced.
MOVIES
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
218
Followers
1K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy